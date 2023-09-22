THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE 1938 RADIO SCRIPT At Theatre School At North Coast Repertory Theatre

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the exciting radio drama brought to the stage, The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script, as its next student production! Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H. G. Wells, had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.

Adapted by Howard E. Koch, co-writer of Casablanca, and directed and narrated by Orson Welles, this original script detailing the frightening tale of an extraterrestrial takeover is now being brought to life onstage to thrill and chill audiences.

Director Benjamin Cole is proud to present this terrifying takeover of humanity as we watch the "behind-the-scenes" look at the radio actors caught in action as they perform the live radio drama. "It is such a unique experience to direct a play meant to be listened to and not seen," Cole beams.

"We're getting the actors involved in creating live foley sound effects, the character of Orson Welles silently berating actors as they get last minute script changes, and we even are experimenting with a theremin," he cheers. Assistant Director, Steve Smith adds, "Nearly 90 years after its original broadcast, The War of the Worlds remains as relevant as ever. Beyond providing a timely reminder to not believe everything you hear, read, or see, it's an example of sci-fi at its finest: a human story of uncertainty, fear, loss, and endurance."

Intern Assistant Director, Kaylin Poblete concludes, "I'm excited for audience members to see the complexity in the world we've created, where characters in the show are working around their personal feuds and agendas, while simultaneously trying to put on a radio play to fool the whole world. The sound effects in this play were created from scratch, distinctly catered to this script, so I can't wait for audiences to have that listening experience."

The show runs a daring 65 minutes with no intermission and hopes to electrify your earbuds and imagination with eerie aliens while dazzling your eyes with controlled chaos the audience never sees. Additional production staff includes Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups.

Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: Click Here.

Featured in the cast are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Caleb Foley, University City; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Bech; Niki Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Paul Smith, Shadowridge; and Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach).

Performances are October 5th through 8th in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM October 5th & 6th, 2PM and 5:30PM October 7th, and 2PM October 8th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.