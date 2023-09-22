THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE 1938 RADIO SCRIPT At Theatre School At North Coast Repertory Theatre

The thrilling radio drama adaptation of H. G. Wells' novel, The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script, comes to life at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Joe Iconis Is Bringing Hunter S. Thompson's Story to the Stage in a World P Photo 1 Interview: Joe Iconis Talks Hunter S. Thompson Musical World Premiere
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Pla Photo 4 Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE 1938 RADIO SCRIPT At Theatre School At North Coast Repertory Theatre

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE 1938 RADIO SCRIPT At Theatre School At North Coast Repertory Theatre

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the exciting radio drama brought to the stage, The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script, as its next student production! Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H. G. Wells, had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.

Adapted by Howard E. Koch, co-writer of Casablanca, and directed and narrated by Orson Welles, this original script detailing the frightening tale of an extraterrestrial takeover is now being brought to life onstage to thrill and chill audiences.

Director Benjamin Cole is proud to present this terrifying takeover of humanity as we watch the "behind-the-scenes" look at the radio actors caught in action as they perform the live radio drama. "It is such a unique experience to direct a play meant to be listened to and not seen," Cole beams.

"We're getting the actors involved in creating live foley sound effects, the character of Orson Welles silently berating actors as they get last minute script changes, and we even are experimenting with a theremin," he cheers. Assistant Director, Steve Smith adds, "Nearly 90 years after its original broadcast, The War of the Worlds remains as relevant as ever. Beyond providing a timely reminder to not believe everything you hear, read, or see, it's an example of sci-fi at its finest: a human story of uncertainty, fear, loss, and endurance."

Intern Assistant Director, Kaylin Poblete concludes, "I'm excited for audience members to see the complexity in the world we've created, where characters in the show are working around their personal feuds and agendas, while simultaneously trying to put on a radio play to fool the whole world. The sound effects in this play were created from scratch, distinctly catered to this script, so I can't wait for audiences to have that listening experience."

The show runs a daring 65 minutes with no intermission and hopes to electrify your earbuds and imagination with eerie aliens while dazzling your eyes with controlled chaos the audience never sees. Additional production staff includes Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups.

Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: Click Here.

Featured in the cast are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Caleb Foley, University City; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Bech; Niki Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Paul Smith, Shadowridge; and Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach).

Performances are October 5th through 8th in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM October 5th & 6th, 2PM and 5:30PM October 7th, and 2PM October 8th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Interview: Joanna A. Jones Talks About Bringing The Infamous Fraulein Sally Bowles To Life Photo
Interview: Joanna A. Jones Talks About Bringing The Infamous Fraulein Sally Bowles To Life in CABARET at The Old Globe

iNTERVIEW WITH Joanna A. Jones WHO plays the iconic “toast of Mayfair,  Fraulein Sally Bowles!”  in CABARET playing at the Old Globe through October 15th.  Joanna talks about the new approach to the show and Sally, and one of her favorite moments where she gets to float above the stage.

2
SALVATION ROAD to be Presented at Diego City College in October Photo
SALVATION ROAD to be Presented at Diego City College in October

San Diego City College Drama Program presents 'Salvation Road' by D.W. Gregory. The play explores the line between faith and fanaticism as siblings try to bring their sister back from a charismatic church.

3
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Broadway San Diego Photo
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Broadway San Diego

The cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON is here to say “Hello” at Broadway San Diego through September 24th.  As outrageous as ever, but with some timely but minimal updates this show about some mismatched missionaries is still an energetic, and entertaining road trip show about faith and friendship.

4
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Play ALL THINGS EQUAL Makes San Diego Debut at Balboa Theatre in March Photo
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Play ALL THINGS EQUAL Makes San Diego Debut at Balboa Theatre in March 2024

Discover the remarkable life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the new play 'All Things Equal' making its San Diego debut at Balboa Theatre in March 2024. Don't miss this intimate and inspiring portrayal of one of America's most important public figures. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Conrad Prebys Theatre Center (9/01-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Civic Theatre- San Diego (10/03-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday Sessions with Justin Huertas – An Evening of Original Songs
Diversionary Theatre (10/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You