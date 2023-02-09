THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

There are many plays about Harriet Tubman, but none share her entire life story like a visit with THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN.

Leslie McCurdy invokes the "spirit" of Harriet Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Harriet Tubman's own.

Through it all, we learn of the faith and conviction that drove Harriet Tubman to follow her dreams as the spirit of the past connects with the present, to inspire her charges to have the courage to do the same in envisioning their future.

THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN will run March 6 and 7, 2023 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.