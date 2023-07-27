THE SAVOYARD MURDERS Comes to The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in September

The Savoyard Murders will run from September 8 to September 30 at Scripps Ranch Theatre.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. proudly presents The Savoyard Murders, a captivating new production written and directed by Omri Schein and co-directed by Phil Johnson. This uproarious murder mystery promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its scandalous secrets, over-the-top theatrics, and unforgettable characters.

Set in a magnificent Victorian apartment, The Savoyard Murders unveils a tale of a diverse group of theatre enthusiasts who find themselves trapped for hours on end. Little do they know that amidst the opulence, a delectably executed murder awaits discovery, along with a sinister suspect. As the plot thickens, flamboyant personalities, each plagued by their own idiosyncrasies, become entangled in a web of suspicion, leading to a thrilling climax.

Featuring an exceptional cast, including Eliott Goretsky, Taylor Henderson, Phil Johnson*, David McBean*, Durwood Murray, Daren Scott, and Wendy Waddell, "The Savoyard Murders" promises an evening of riveting performances and comedic brilliance.

*Please note that all actors and stage managers are appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

This theatrical premiere by playwright Omri Schein invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of scandal, drama, and unexpected twists. Prepare to be thoroughly entertained as you gasp, laugh, and experience the thrill of this hilarious murder mystery.

The Savoyard Murders will run from September 8 to September 30 at Scripps Ranch Theatre, located at 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego, CA 92131. Preview – Thursday September 7 at 7:30pm. Opening Night on Friday, September 8 at 7:30pm. It will play Thursday through Sundays at 7:30pm and matinees on Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. Closes Saturday, September 30.  




