THE LAST FIVE YEARS is Next Up at Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre presents the ingenious modern musical The Last Five Years, a powerful, funny and dynamic story about navigating the waters of love and matrimony. Directed by Rob Lutfy with musical direction by Patrick Marion, this show runs October 23 through November 17, 2019. Opening Night for media is Saturday, October 26 at 8:00PM.

Written by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate time-bending musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over half a decade. Made up mostly of solo turns, with beautiful music and alternately humorous and heartfelt lyrics, The Last Five Years takes a bold look at one young couple's hope that love endures the test of time.

Named as one of Time Magazine's Ten Best of the Year in 2001, the musical received the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, and was nominated for additional Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical.

Says director Rob Lutfy, "The Last Five Years is an artistic challenge for me. It's one of the few musicals that I can listen to the score on repeat without tiring of it. I love the story...it's small and huge all at once. I ache for the futures of these characters, and am reminded of the mistakes we make when we give over to love. Through the pain, we grow."

He continues "The lasting works in the theatrical canon are infused with love stories. Let this be another. And let there always be reminders that love is worth the risk."

Local favorite Michael Louis Cusimano moves forward in time, and in love, as Jamie. New to the Cygnet Stage is New York based Racquel Williamsplaying Cathy, whose heartbreak mends as she moves backward in time.

The creative team includes Michael Mizraney as Assistant Director/Choreographer, Justin Humphres as Set Designer, Blake McCartyas Projection Designer, Anne E. McMills as Lighting Designer, and Matt Lescault Wood as Sound Designer. Costumes are by Emily Wilson andPeter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Bonnie Durben is Properties Designer. Marie Jahelka will stage manage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 15 and under receive half price tickets with each paid adult.





