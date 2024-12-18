THE HEART SELLERS Comes to North Coast Rep in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE HEART SELLERS will make its San Diego debut at North Coast Rep. Playwright Lloyd Suh creates a portrayal of intelligent, curious and creative women navigating the challenges of a new country. A reflection on the Asian immigrant experience, the play explores complex, emotionally charged themes withing the human condition. Relationships, desires, and the intricacies of the heart are scrutinized with a blend of drama and humor that keeps audiences engaged. With strong character development and sharp dialogue, this appealing play invites compassion and insight into their unique experiences. Reserve your tickets now for this often hilarious, thought-provoking play.

Kat Yen directs Jin Park and Marielle Young* in THE HEART SELLERS. Kailey Agpaoa is the understudy. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Designer), Grace Wong (Costume Designer), Daniella Hart Uptownworks (Sound Designer), Audrey Casteris (Props) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Matthew Bantock* is the Stage Manager and Victoria Hua is the Production Assistant.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

THE HEART SELLERS previews begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Opening Night is set for Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 2, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 29. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Jan. 17.

