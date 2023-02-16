Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Previews begin Wednesday, March 8 and Opening Night is on Saturday, March 11, at 8pm.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Ted Barton,* Michael Louis Cusimano,* Amanda Evans,* Jackson Goldberg,* Sofia Jean Gomez,* Katie MacNichol,* Riley Osburn, Michael Raver,* James Thomas Snyder, James Sutorius,* Katie Tang,* John Tessmer, and Bruce Turk.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Stage Manager; Matt Fitzgerald is the Assistant Stage Manager. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rachel Hengst (Props Design), and Evan Eason (Sound Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

THE CHERRY ORCHARD previews begin Wednesday, March 8. Opening Night on Saturday, March 11, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through April 2. There will be a talkback with the director and actors on Friday, March 31. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, March 22, at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.




