TAKEN AT MIDNIGHT Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents TAKEN AT MIDNIGHT by Mark Hayhurst
April 29, 2019 at 7:30pm
Based on true events in 1931 Berlin, a courageous mother resists the rising Nazi party in order to free her imprisoned son. This riveting drama explores the heroic battle of the weak against the powerful, the truth against the lies, and mothers against murderers.
Price: Free. To reserve tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055.North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.