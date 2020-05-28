Summer Camp Goes Online at Theatre School at North Coast Rep

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep is offering performance-based theatre camps ONLINE that will inspire your child to learn new skills while creating theatrical fun with new friends. All online camps are being offered with reduced hours to allow for better student focus and reduced pricing! A limited number of scholarships are also available for need-based families.

See full details below:

Playful Ensemble Performance Camps for Ages 4-8:

Songs or scenes inspired by popular children's books, movies, and other thoughtful and giving characters will be explored in these "Broadway Babies" ensemble-building courses. A half-day camp that teaches theatre games with rhythm, music and sound! Students have fun, working individually and as an ensemble, learning improvisation, acting, and storytelling. Camp will culminate in a single performance for family & friends.

Incredible Incredibles

June 22 - June 26, 2020

Monday through Friday, 11am - 12pm

One-Week (morning)

Tuition: $200 20-C31

Playful Princesses

June 22 - June 26, 2020

Monday through Friday, 2pm - 3pm

One-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $200 20-C40

Cats with Hats

July 6 - July 10, 2020

Monday through Friday, 11am - 12pm

One-Week (morning)

Tuition: $200 20-C34

Silly Seuss

July 6 - July 10, 2020

Monday through Friday, 2pm - 3pm

One-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $200 20-C41

Fun Skill-Building Performance Camps for Ages 8-12:

Students build better control and confidence while focusing on group work or solo character skills. Fun for focused performers and newcomers to the theatre. Silly games, playful release of energy, and confidence building skill. Students work together to deepen ensemble skills and enhance their creative freedom. Camp will culminate in a single performance for family & friends.

Disney's Sleeping Beauty Kids

June 15 - June 26, 2020

Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm

Two-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $400 20-C32

Seussical Kids



July 6 - July 17, 2020

Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm

Two-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $400 20-C35

Disney's Aladdin Kids

July 20 - July 31, 2020

Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm

Two-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $400 20-C38

Exciting Theatrical Training Performance Camps for Ages 12-19:

These theatre intensives will take students through a fast-paced, fun, and creativity enhancing experience. Take your acting skills to the next level or have fun diving into the world of theatre for the first time. Focus is on actor training, not on spectacle. Camp will culminate in a single performance for family & friends.

Disney's Frozen Jr.

June 15 - June 26, 2020

Monday through Friday, 10am - 12pm

Two-Week, (morning)

Tuition: $400 20-C33

Acting for the Camera

June 15 - June 19, 2020

Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm

One-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $200 20-C43

Treasure Island

July 6 - July 17, 2020

Monday through Friday, 10am - 12pm

Two-Week, (morning)

Tuition: $400 20-C36

Musical Theatre Auditions

July 6 - July 10, 2020

Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm

One-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $200 20-C44

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

July 20 - July 31, 2020

Monday through Friday, 10am - 12pm

Two-Week, (morning)

Tuition: $400 20-C39

Playwriting



July 20 - July 24, 2020

Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm

One-Week (afternoon)

Tuition: $200 20-C45

