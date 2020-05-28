Summer Camp Goes Online at Theatre School at North Coast Rep
Theatre School @ North Coast Rep is offering performance-based theatre camps ONLINE that will inspire your child to learn new skills while creating theatrical fun with new friends. All online camps are being offered with reduced hours to allow for better student focus and reduced pricing! A limited number of scholarships are also available for need-based families.
Playful Ensemble Performance Camps for Ages 4-8:
Songs or scenes inspired by popular children's books, movies, and other thoughtful and giving characters will be explored in these "Broadway Babies" ensemble-building courses. A half-day camp that teaches theatre games with rhythm, music and sound! Students have fun, working individually and as an ensemble, learning improvisation, acting, and storytelling. Camp will culminate in a single performance for family & friends.
Incredible Incredibles
June 22 - June 26, 2020
Monday through Friday, 11am - 12pm
One-Week (morning)
Tuition: $200 20-C31
Playful Princesses
June 22 - June 26, 2020
Monday through Friday, 2pm - 3pm
One-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $200 20-C40
Cats with Hats
July 6 - July 10, 2020
Monday through Friday, 11am - 12pm
One-Week (morning)
Tuition: $200 20-C34
Silly Seuss
July 6 - July 10, 2020
Monday through Friday, 2pm - 3pm
One-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $200 20-C41
Fun Skill-Building Performance Camps for Ages 8-12:
Students build better control and confidence while focusing on group work or solo character skills. Fun for focused performers and newcomers to the theatre. Silly games, playful release of energy, and confidence building skill. Students work together to deepen ensemble skills and enhance their creative freedom. Camp will culminate in a single performance for family & friends.
Disney's Sleeping Beauty Kids
June 15 - June 26, 2020
Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm
Two-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $400 20-C32
Seussical Kids
July 6 - July 17, 2020
Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm
Two-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $400 20-C35
Disney's Aladdin Kids
July 20 - July 31, 2020
Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm
Two-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $400 20-C38
Exciting Theatrical Training Performance Camps for Ages 12-19:
These theatre intensives will take students through a fast-paced, fun, and creativity enhancing experience. Take your acting skills to the next level or have fun diving into the world of theatre for the first time. Focus is on actor training, not on spectacle. Camp will culminate in a single performance for family & friends.
Disney's Frozen Jr.
June 15 - June 26, 2020
Monday through Friday, 10am - 12pm
Two-Week, (morning)
Tuition: $400 20-C33
Acting for the Camera
June 15 - June 19, 2020
Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm
One-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $200 20-C43
Treasure Island
July 6 - July 17, 2020
Monday through Friday, 10am - 12pm
Two-Week, (morning)
Tuition: $400 20-C36
Musical Theatre Auditions
July 6 - July 10, 2020
Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm
One-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $200 20-C44
Alice in Wonderland Jr.
July 20 - July 31, 2020
Monday through Friday, 10am - 12pm
Two-Week, (morning)
Tuition: $400 20-C39
Playwriting
July 20 - July 24, 2020
Monday through Friday, 1pm - 3pm
One-Week (afternoon)
Tuition: $200 20-C45