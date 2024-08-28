Spotlight: VELOUR at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Created by groundbreaking drag artist Sasha Velour (Smoke & Mirrors, NightGowns, The Big Reveal Live Show) and legendary theatre artist Moisés Kaufman (Here There Are Blueberries, The Laramie Project), Velour: A Drag Spectacular is a sweeping, coming-of-age tale interwoven with the radical history of drag and queer expression.



Inspired by Velour’s origin story as a small-town, genderfluid child turned globally-renowned drag superstar, the show unfolds through a dazzling blend of innovative projection mapping, video animation, awe-inspiring lip-sync performances, and bold personal storytelling.



Known for her emotional and shocking performance art, Velour harnesses the power of drag spectacle to reveal her deepest fears (and joys) and puts them on display to immerse the audience in queer fantasia.



From the often confusing yet joyous search for belonging, to the deep wells of grief that catapult us to face our inner truths, Velour: A Drag Spectacular is a tour de force, rich with humanity, beauty, and above all else – DRAG.



