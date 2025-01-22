News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Lewis Family Playhouse

Don’t Miss The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Lewis Family Playhouse Jan 18-Feb 2

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Spotlight: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Lewis Family Playhouse Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best New Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a “dazzling, pulse-pounding and remarkable” (Time Out New York) adaptation of Mark Haddon’s internationally best-selling novel.

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Noa Barankin of 'RHYTHM DELIVERED' at The Grand Ritz Theatre
Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Spotlight: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Lewis Family Playhouse
Spotlight: 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is very gifted at math. He is exceptionally intelligent, but unfortunately ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing the neighbor’s dog, Christopher is determined to identify the culprit in true Sherlock Holmes style, which leads him on a thrilling journey across London that will change his life forever.

A thrilling, heartwarming and uplifting theatrical event! 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos