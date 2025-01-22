Spotlight: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Lewis Family Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best New Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a “dazzling, pulse-pounding and remarkable” (Time Out New York) adaptation of Mark Haddon’s internationally best-selling novel.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is very gifted at math. He is exceptionally intelligent, but unfortunately ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing the neighbor’s dog, Christopher is determined to identify the culprit in true Sherlock Holmes style, which leads him on a thrilling journey across London that will change his life forever.

A thrilling, heartwarming and uplifting theatrical event!

