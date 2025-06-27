Spotlight: OKLAHOMA! at Cygnet Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A fresh twist on the timeless tale of romance and rivalry. Experience the timeless magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, with Cygnet’s fresh twist on this American Classic.

This captivating story follows the charming romance between cowboy Curly McLain and farm girl Laurey Williams, while the menacing farmhand Jud Fry complicates their love. As the community prepares for statehood, personal dreams and rivalries intertwine with broader themes of hope, resilience, and unity.

With unforgettable songs like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “People Will Say We’re in Love,” Oklahoma! vividly captures the joys and challenges of frontier life. Whether you’re revisiting this classic or discovering it for the first time, Oklahoma! promises a delightful and unforgettable theatrical experience.

