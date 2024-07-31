News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Old Globe Theatre

All aboard!

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Spotlight: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Old Globe Theatre Image
Get ready for a glamorous and enthralling journey in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s masterpiece. On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again.

With humor and romance, Tony Award–nominated playwright Ken Ludwig takes audiences on a thrill ride in a spectacular production whose gorgeous designs and innovative staging are a true knockout. This production includes mild language and violence.




