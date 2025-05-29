Spotlight: JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from Broadway, this dazzling production welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling shop in Harlem, where a lively and eclectic group of West African hair braiders create masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and friendships will be tested. When their uncertain circumstances boil over, this tight-knit group must confront what it means to be outsiders in the place they call home.

The Guardian called it “rapturous,” and The New York Times raved, “full of treasurable moments, when the drama feels tightly woven with the comedy.” Featuring humor as entertaining as its characters, this extraordinary Tony Award-winning play by Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh celebrates courage, community and the indomitable spirit of women. Jaja’s is a must-see for San Diego.

