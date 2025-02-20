News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: ELTON JOHN AND FRIENDS at COLABO PERFORMING ARTS INC

ELTON JOHN and Friends!

By: Feb. 20, 2025
Spotlight: ELTON JOHN AND FRIENDS at COLABO PERFORMING ARTS INC Image
Matt Duplissey stars as Elton John in an electrifying performance, bringing the legendary musician's iconic persona to life on stage. With impeccable style and energy, Duplissey performs a selection of Elton John's greatest hits, captivating the audience with renditions of timeless classics like "Daniel", "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", "Bennie and the Jets" and "Your Song." His portrayal of the pop icon captures both the flamboyance and the depth of Elton John's character, making for a thrilling, unforgettable show.

Whether it's his soaring vocals or his charismatic stage presence, Matt Duplissey delivers an exhilarating tribute to one of music's most beloved and enduring stars.





