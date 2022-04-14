San José Chamber Orchestra Presents 'Evening Of Music' Next Month

San José Chamber Orchestra presents "Eine Klein(e) Evening of Music" on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José, 95125

Tickets: sjco.org or 408 295-4416 (Tickets also available at the door)

This program features cellist Jiaxun Yao, an up and coming artist and winner from the 2020 Irving M. Klein International String Competition. Founded in 1985, it is recognized as one of the world's leading competitions for young string musicians. Open to string players ages fifteen to twenty-three, the competition takes place every June in San Francisco, California.

THE PROGRAM:

"Eine Klein(e) Evening of Music" features the beloved Concerto for Cello by Robert Schumann, with soloist Jiaxun Yao.

And the premieres of three short new works by local composers, written as part of SJCO's Responseworks Commissioning Project:

Cycles by Kendrick Tri Huynh,

Refuge by Kerry Lewis

and Doom, Gloom and Zoom by Mona Lyn Reese, featuring Philip Brezina on fiddle.

"Eine Klein(e) Evening of Music"

Conductor: Anthony Quartuccio

Cello soloist: Jiaxun Yao

NOTE: Eine Klein(e) The title of this program is a play on the name of one of Mozart's most famous works - "Eine Kleine Nacht Musik", which translates to "A Little Night Music".