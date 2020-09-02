San Diego Theater Leaders Formally Join Together as Theatre Alliance

Theatre Alliance, now part of the San Diego Performing Arts League, has 44 members.

The San Diego Tribune has reported that a group of local theater leaders who had been meeting weekly on Zoom to share ideas about getting through the pandemic, has now been formally made into a permanent organization entitled The Theatre Alliance, under the umbrella of the San Diego Performing Arts League.

The Theatre Alliance has 44 member theaters, ranging from community theaters to major regional theaters, such as The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse.

"All of us were going every week and there came a point where we got into BLM and the COVID part of it became dwarfed and something much more important took its place," said Roustabouts Theatre Co. co-founder Phil Johnson. The Theatre Alliance currently has five Black-run theaters and two Latinx troupes.

Joining the Performing Arts League will enable Theatre Alliance members to make use of the Performing Arts League's marketing, education, networking, ticket sales and more.

Fall virtual roundtables will be taking place. The first, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, reintroduce the Theatre Alliance under the Performing Arts League banner to the community. On Oct 12, Ron Christopher Jones of San Diego Musical Theatre and Yolanda Marie Franklin of Common Ground Theatre will lead a discussion on diversity and inclusion with a focus on the Black community, on Nov. 9, Amber Robinson of American History Theater and Matt Fitzgerald of Patio Playhouse will hold a discussion on intimacy and sexual misconduct and on Dec. 14, Bill Virchis of Teatro Máscara Mágica will lead a discussion on diversity and inclusion with a focus on the Latinx community.

