San Diego Rep Extends HERSHEY FELDER AS MONSIEUR CHOPIN

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the extension of its production of Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin. The intimate theatrical event, originally created in 2006 and followed by a sold-out national tour, will play an extra week of performances through October 6 in a newly updated production featuring the romantic story and music of the Polish pianist-composer, Fryderyk Chopin. Directed by Joel Zwick, performances of Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin run September 13 through October 6, 2019, in the Lyceum Space Theatre. Monsieur Chopin begins previews on September 13, with press opening on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

The story begins at Fryderyk Chopin's salon in Paris where Monsieur Chopin will teach a piano lesson that actually took place in March 1848, just days after the February 1848 revolution. As the piano lesson unfolds, he reveals secrets about the art of the piano and composition, as well as secrets about himself. As he did with last season's record-breaking Beethoven, Hershey Felder has created an updated Monsieur Chopin, delving deep into the music and psyche of the man, considered by his contemporaries, and now by history, as the true "Poet of the Piano." The show features some of the composer's most famous Waltzes, Nocturnes, Polonaises, Mazurkas and more.

Performances for Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin run September 13 to October 6, 2019, at the Lyceum Space Theatre in Horton Plaza. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling the box office at 619-544-1000, or online at sdrep.org





