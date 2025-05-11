San Diego International Fringe Festival Returns for Thirteenth Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Diego International Fringe Festival is returning for its thirteenth year of shows! The festival will run May 15 through May 25, and include 48 different shows in its lineup. Tickets and passes are available for purchase now.

The festival takes place in eight different locations around San Diego. Venues include Centro Cultural de la Raza, Light Box, Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre, New Destiny -- Lincoln Park, No Limits -- Lincoln Park, School for Creative Careers, Tap Fever Studios, and The Chrysalis: Monarch Center for the Arts.

Since the beginning of the San Diego Fringe Festival, the number of acts has slowly downsized. When the festival began, it would include up to 90 difference acts. After having to find a new home in 2019, venues expanded across San Diego.

All the shows are 60 minutes or less, and will offer $13 tickets to the shows. All the proceeds from tickets will go towards the artists. For more information, click here.

Comments