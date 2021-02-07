San Diego Dance Theater Welcomes Terry Wilson as New Artistic Director

San Diego Dance Theater bid farewell to longtime Artistic Director Jean Isaacs and welcomed Terry Wilson as the new Artistic Director, effective February 1, 2021.

Terry Wilson has been performing, choreographing and teaching for over 32 years. Her dance career began the minute she met Jean Isaacs and she has performed over 50 dances created by Jean. She studied with her at SDSU and consequently began dancing for Three's Company and Dancers in 1986.

Terry then performed for Isaacs/McCaleb and Dancers for eight years before leaving to obtain her MFA in Dance from the University of Michigan. Following that, she returned to San Diego to dance for Jean at San Diego Dance Theater, retiring from performing in 2003. Terry choreographed for the first 2 years of Trolley Dances, performed in the third event and was invited back to choreograph in the 2008, 2014 and 2018 "best of" Trolley Dance performances.

After retiring from performing, she worked with Jean to create "Moving Stories," a children's program; became rehearsal director for company repertoire; and served on the Board of Directors for San Diego Dance Theater. She is honored to have worked alongside Jean again, as Associate Artistic Director, for the last year and a half.

As she moves into the Artistic Director position, Terry is excited to infuse the upcoming seasons with exciting new approaches to dance making, training and performance.

In 2000 Terry won the San Diego Dance Alliance Tommy Award for best female performer, and in 2015 The City College Dance Collective took first place for site-specific dance in the International Fringe Festival. She also holds a BS in Psychology from San Diego State University. Terry is a Professor of Dance at San Diego City College and a Lecturer in Dance at the University of California, San Diego.