SOME DARK VALLEY: THE TESTIMONY OF REVEREND BRAND Announced At North Coast Rep Variety Nights

North Coast Rep will present Some Dark Valley: The Testimony of Reverend Brand written and performed by Robert Bailey.

One moonlit night, Reverend Brand, a fiery 19th century circuit preacher, emerges from the shadowy mountains of Appalachia, and our collective history, to weave a tale of religious fervor set against a landscape scarred by war, poverty and disease - a story that also shines a light on rare moments of tender and resilient redemption. Robert Bailey's solo performance grapples with the inevitable clash between an unyielding vision of moral rectitude and the tragic personal destruction it leaves in its wake.

Embodying multiple characters while also singing gorgeous traditional songs handed down through generations of Southerners, Bailey transports the audience to a land and era that is haunting and illuminating in its relevance to today.

SOME DARK VALLEY: THE TESTIMONY OF REVERAND BRAND will run March 17, 2025 at 7:30pm and March 18, 2025 at 2pm and 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Season Subscribers receive $10 off. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

