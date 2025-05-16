SMILE: THE STORY OF CHARLIE CHAPLIN Comes To The San Diego International Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After sold out and award-winning runs on the Australian festival circuit, Marcel Cole is bringing his hit physical comedy show Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin to San Diego for the International Fringe Festival.

Winner of the San Diego and Hollywood Fringe 'Tour Ready Awards' at the Sydney Fringe Festival last year, San Diego will be the first stop on Marcel's first ever international tour.

Chaplin was America's darling, he was the most famous man in the world... and then he was exiled. This is the story of the Little Tramp and the man who created him.

There is mime, music, lots of audience interaction and even a half nude satirical ballet dressed as Adolf Hitler! This is Fringe theatre at its best. It is a show in the spirit of Charlie Chaplin... a play with a laugh, and maybe a tear.

Created and performed by Marcel Cole.

Recommended for 10+ but suitable for all ages. 19-25 May at 6pm/9pm/2:30pm at the Centro Cultural de la Raza・2004 Park Blvd, San Diego (Balboa Park)

Marcel Cole spent ten years training to be a ballet dancer then realised he had more fun making people laugh than being beautiful and so now after studying theatre, mime and clown in London and Paris, he is touring the world with his award-winning shows.

