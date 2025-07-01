Rufus Wainwright, Isabella Rossellini, Martha Graham Dance Company & More Set for Musco Center’s 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University has unveiled its 2025–26 Musco Center Presents Season, running from August 2025 through March 2026, with tickets on sale now.

The season brings together a dynamic slate of performers spanning music, dance, theater, comedy, and cultural celebration, along with new opportunities for audiences to engage with the creative process.

Among the major highlights are performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, Golden Globe-nominated actress Isabella Rossellini, the internationally celebrated Soweto Gospel Choir, and L.A.’s legendary improv troupe The Groundlings. The season also features three milestone performances from major American dance companies—Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, and Paul Taylor Dance Company—as part of the Marybelle Musco Contemporary Dance Series.

Season Highlights Include:

Rufus Wainwright: Going to a Town Solo 2025 – September 12

The iconic singer-songwriter returns in an intimate solo performance showcasing his signature blend of vulnerability, passion, and lyrical elegance.

Heartbeat of Mexico Festival – September 14

The beloved free outdoor family festival returns, featuring mariachi, Aztec dance, live music, and hands-on cultural activities.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet – October 18

A bold program combining the company’s signature Retro-Suite with LOVE ROCKS, set to the music of Lenny Kravitz.

Soweto Gospel Choir: “PEACE” – December 9

A soul-stirring performance celebrating South African freedom songs, spirituals, and global classics by Aretha Franklin, Kate Bush, and more.

Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico – December 14

A festive holiday celebration of Mexican culture, featuring Mariachi Garibaldi and Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande.

Martha Graham Dance Company – February 11

Part of the worldwide GRAHAM100 centennial, the program includes Lamentation, Diversion of Angels, and the new Cortege 2023.

The Groundlings – February 25

The famed sketch and improv troupe that launched stars like Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell hits the Musco stage for a night of wild comedy.

Darwin’s Smile: Isabella Rossellini – March 11

Rossellini explores the intersection of art and science in a witty, one-woman theatrical lecture inspired by Darwin’s studies of emotion.

Paul Taylor Dance Company – March 18

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Esplanade, this performance honors the enduring legacy of Paul Taylor and the future of modern dance.

The season opens with the free outdoor concert “Symphony in the Cities” on August 10, presented in partnership with Pacific Symphony and held on the Bette and Wylie Aitken Arts Plaza.

In addition to its robust performance offerings, the Musco Center will also debut Musco Center Connects, a new initiative designed to foster deeper engagement through artist talks and moderated discussions that explore the social, cultural, and historical context of the works onstage.

Through the customizable My Musco Package, patrons can curate their own season lineup at discounted rates.

About Musco Center for the Arts

Located in the heart of Chapman University, Musco Center for the Arts is a premier Southern California venue known for its exceptional acoustics, artistically diverse programming, and deep commitment to community engagement. The venue hosts leading artists from around the world across disciplines including opera, symphony, theater, dance, and global music.

For tickets, a full performance schedule, and more information, visit www.muscocenter.org.

Comments

Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...