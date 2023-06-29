Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe

Playing through July 9th

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Wildsong Productions to Present Immersive Black-Box CABARET Next Month Photo 3 Wildsong Productions to Present Immersive Black-Box CABARET Next Month
Review: THE MAINLY MOZART ALL STAR ORCHESTRA PERFORMS BEETHOVEN'S NINTH at The Epstein Fam Photo 4 Review: THE MAINLY MOZART ALL STAR ORCHESTRA PERFORMS BEETHOVEN'S NINTH at The Epstein Family Amphitheater On The UCSD Campus

Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe

TWELFTH NIGHT is one of Shakespeare’s classic comedies, and the current production at The Olde Globe playing through July 9th invites the audience to a music-centered and lighthearted version that is lively, lyrical, and full of laughter! 

With some of Shakespeare's most beloved themes, mistaken identities, unrequited love, and pompous fools who get their comeuppance, the play is a light and lively affair that had the audience around me laughing.  

Viola (Naian González Norvind) has found herself on the island of Illyria after a shipwreck, where she has been separated from her twin brother Sebastian (Jose Balistrieri) who she believes to be dead.  Alone in the world, she seeks safety and employment by dressing as a young man and calling herself Cesario in the court of the Duke or Orsinao (Biko Elsen-Martin).

Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe

Through various servants, Orsino is trying and fails to woo Lady Olivia (Medina Senghore) who is in mourning and refuses to accept his suit.  Orsino sends young Viola as Cesario to woo Olivia in his stead, and Olivia finds herself quickly falling for the Duke's servant instead of the Duke.  Meanwhile, her household is also playing tricks, taking out their frustrations with the pompous and uptight steward Malvolio (Greg Germann) by convincing him that Olivia is actually in love with him.

Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe
Greg Germann as Malvolio in TWELFTH NIGHT

Set on an airy and open Moroccan-inspired set by Lawrence E. Moten, III allow the hijinks, characters, and the sets to change easily as the scene requires.  The edge of the stage is the rocky shoreline, and the entire set is used to great response as Sir Toby (Cornell Womack) hilariously continues to procure hidden bottles of wine from many hidden places throughout the set.

Norvind as Viola/Cesario is bright and passionate, both in her love for Orsino and in her ease in making the Elizabethan script sound natural.  Eisen-Martin is convincingly love-addled that he does not think to question his growing fondness for his Cesario.  

Senghore as Olivia is suitably severe in her mourning, but as her heart and inhibitions soften, her clothing and her girlish nature start to unfold.  Balisteri as the lost brother Sebastian has a nice turn as a man confused by the nonsense these seemingly overfamiliar strangers confront him with, though he doesn't fight too hard when the beautiful Olivia approaches him thinking he is Cesario.  The staging of the first entrance of the twins makes the audience second guess which is which and is neatly pulled off.

The show really belongs to the mischief makers, from Esco Jouléy as the clown who engages with Sir Toby in playing tricks, to the scene-stealing Jason O’Connell as a befuddled Sir Andrew who is there in a doomed effort to court Olivia.  Germann’s Malvolio is still pompous and stuck up, and barely hides his disdain as he deals with them all, but also has a more sympathetic air than is usually portrayed.

Shakespeare in the Balboa Park is a great summer activity and TWELFTH NIGHT is a cheerful way to kick off this season. 

How To Get Tickets

TWELFTH NIGHT is playing at The Old Globe in the outdoors Lowell Davies Festival Theatre through July 9th. For tickets and showtimes please go to www.theoldglobe.org 


Photo Credit: Biko Eisen-Martin as Orsino and Naian González Norvind as Viola in  TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe Courtesy of Jim Cox




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
TARZAN THE MUSICAL to Continue Moonlight Stage Productions 42nd Season This Summer Photo
TARZAN THE MUSICAL to Continue Moonlight Stage Productions 42nd Season This Summer

Disney’s Tarzan the Musical will run at Moonlight Stage Productions July 19-August 5, 2023, at 8 p.m.

2
The Old Globe Announces The Full Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of&nbs Photo
The Old Globe Announces The Full Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A Comedy

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of Crime and Punishment, A Comedy, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg.

3
Review: SHARON at Cygnet Theatre is Smart, Funny, and Suspenseful Photo
Review: SHARON at Cygnet Theatre is Smart, Funny, and Suspenseful

SHARON, now playing at Cygnet Theatre through July 2nd is a wonderfully acted world, smart, and suspenseful premiere that asks the question of family, and truth, and is full of dark humor. 

4
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe

TWELFTH NIGHT is one of Shakespeare’s classic comedies, and the current production at The Olde Globe playing through July 9th invites the audience to a music-centered and lighthearted version that is lively, lyrical, and full of laughter! 

From This Author - ErinMarie Reiter

ErinMarie Reiter is a San Diego native and has been involved in theater since she was young, working both on stage and behind the scenes. Having studied musical and children’s theatre ErinMarie ... (read more about this author)

Review: SHARON at Cygnet Theatre is Smart, Funny, and SuspensefulReview: SHARON at Cygnet Theatre is Smart, Funny, and Suspenseful
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old GlobeReview: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe
Review: PUBLIC ENEMY at New Fortune Theatre CompanyReview: PUBLIC ENEMY at New Fortune Theatre Company
Interview: Actress Kandis Chappell brings a First Lady to the North Coast Repertory Theatre stage in ELEANORInterview: Actress Kandis Chappell brings a First Lady to the North Coast Repertory Theatre stage in ELEANOR

Videos

VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe Video VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit
Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit (11/22-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is It Thursday Yet?
Mandell Weiss Forum (7/11-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 13, The Musical
Oceanside Theatre Company (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride The Cyclone, The Musical
Tenth Avenue Arts Center (7/21-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You