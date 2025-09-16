Review: THORN & PETAL by History Theatre Co at Trinity Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



History always leaves gaps, and theatre often has the opportunity to step in to fill them. “Thorn and Petal,” Daniel Ian Redman’s new play through History Theatre Co., performed at Trinity Theatre in Mission Valley, takes on the story of Louis Rose, a figure tied to San Diego’s early development. The result is an intriguing premise with flashes of humor and heart, though one that still feels like it’s finding its shape.

Brought to life by its ensemble that includes Mariah Acosta, Daniel Alguire, Braxton Bell, Lucien Escarguel, Danny Holmes, Holly Hood, Hunter Katz, David Lanni, Maddox Ross, JC Sanmarti, Izabella Soto, Mercedez Soto, and Ryan Yerger.

Rehearsal image of the cast of "THORN & PETAL"

As Rose, Katz offers a sturdy accent and a grounded presence. The play leans heavily on his emotional life, grief, heartbreak, and second chances, while showing less of the sharp business instincts that gave him influence. His strongest scenes are with Hood’s Matilde, a widow with whom he shares a nice chemistry, who tries to guide the city council away from folly, and helps Rose find himself again after heartbreak. She’s practical, compassionate, and the play’s quiet anchor.

Bell lends warmth as Rose’s confidant, James Robinson, with Acosta as his wife, delivering a poignant moment of grief later on. Soto plays Rose’s wife, Caroline, with delicate sincerity, though her story, falling for Escarguel’s smooth-talking cad and later requesting a divorce, feels more like a side quest than a thread that advances the San Diego arc. Yerger makes a compelling Horton, while Alguire’s slippery sheriff nearly derails the city before it begins, bowing out in a hilariously abrupt death. The city council scenes, where poor math and bad planning rule, feel like a sly reminder that questionable budget decisions are a local tradition.

The ensemble, primarily college students and recent graduates, finds charm and commitment under Dr. Katie B. Turner’s direction, even when the script leaves them with more narration than action.

That balance of telling versus showing is where “Thorn and Petal” struggles most. Many scenes are set up through narration only to end just as they should be deepening. The songs, too, feel grafted on rather than organic. Horton notes that Rose was essential to San Diego’s growth, but we rarely see that dramatized; instead, the play emphasizes Rose’s personal life. Spending more time on his land deals or civic projects, perhaps through his own narration, could lend the story more weight.

Still, the play’s blend of history and imagination has potential. Embracing a more dramatic approach and streamlining the narrative could offer a fuller, more satisfying portrait of Rose. For now, “Thorn and Petal” feels like a thoughtful work-in-progress, blooming with promise as it continues to grow.

How To Get Tickets

“Thorn & Petal” is playing September 12th - 21st at Trinity Theatre in the Mission Valley Mall, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, San Diego, CA 92108. For ticket and showtime information, please go to www.trinityttc.org

Photo Credit: History Theatre Co and Trinity Theatre

Reader Reviews

