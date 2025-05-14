Review: THE PROM at San Diego Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As spring turns into summer, it means it's the perfect season to sing and dance at “The Prom.” This musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, and high-energy celebration of love, acceptance, and self-discovery. “The Prom runs through June 1st at San Diego Musical Theatre.

When, Barry Glickan (Kürt Norby), and Dee Dee Allen (Wendy Waddell) have a show that closes on opening night due to bad reviews, and along with their friends out of work dancer Angie Dickinson (Juliet Fischer), and Julliard trained current waiter Trent Oliver (Dan Mason) teyd decide they need something to shake up their image. When they read half an article about high school senior Emma (Kylie Stucki), who is denied the opportunity to take her girlfriend to the prom, they decide to spring into action to redeem themselves by “changing lives.” So they crash the small Indiana town school PTA meeting dramatically, much to the confusion of school principal Mr. Hawkins (Ron Christopher Jones) and uptight PTA president Mrs. Greene (Sandy Campbell). Chaos and comedy ensue, but this situation might be more complex than can be solved with showtunes, sequins, and jazz hands.

Directed by Gerilyn Brault, the show moves quickly and finds plenty of humor and heart. It balances big laughs with genuine emotional depth while also underscoring the core themes of acceptance, courage, and the transformative power of community.

Stucki is fantastic as Emma, who doesn’t want all this attention and just wants to go to prom. She has a lovely voice and shines with her natural and sincere performance, which is further highlighted by her blossoming friendship with Norby’s Barry. Norby as Barry is a joy bomb as the hilariously overdramatic but sweet Barry Glickman, who finds this fight for prom is also healing some of his own vulnerabilities.

Waddell is delightfully dramatic as the belting diva Dee Dee Allen, who laments how much it costs to do good, but finds a connection with the Jones’ principal, Mr. Hawkins, who just happens also to be a theatre fan.

Fischer showcases her dance moves and confidence beautifully in her Fosse-inspired number “Zazz,” while Mason, as Trent, finds a teaching moment in “Love Thy Neighbor” that inspires more than just the students.

Other standouts include Lyric Boothe as Alyssa Greene, the popular daughter of the uptight PTA president who struggles with her mother's actions regarding the dance, and E.Y. Washington as a super competent NYC publicist who can get almost anything done for these crazy theatre people.

Xavier J. Bush's choreography is dynamic and energetic, filled with fun sequences using the entire stage and incorporating fun nods to Broadway shows. Michael Wogulis's scenic design is clever and allows for fast-moving scene changes. Michelle Miles's lighting design brings color to the events and helps set the scene for Fischer's “Zazz” number. Jordan Gray's sound design is especially fun in a number set at a monster truck show.

Whether you're a musical theatre lover or need a feel-good night out, “The Prom” is the perfect ticket. San Diego Musical Theatre’s production is a joyful promposal — one you’ll be glad you said yes to.

How To Get Tickets

“The Prom” runs at San Diego Musical Theatre through June 1st. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: The cast of 'The Prom" at San Diego Musical Theatre, Karli Cadel

Reader Reviews

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 16% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10% Vote Now!