Review: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Moonlight Stage

Moonlight’s new production brings a beloved animated movie to life on stage with “The Prince of Egypt.” Bringing biblical spectacle to the outdoor stage with a 43-member cast, a 17-piece orchestra, and more dance numbers than you’d think one Exodus story could contain.

For those unfamiliar with the stage version, “The Prince of Egypt” began as the 1998 DreamWorks animated film. On stage, composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz and bookwriter Philip LaZebnik expand the story, placing deeper emphasis on the adoptive brotherhood of Moses and Ramses. The show also fleshes out supporting characters like Ramses’ wife Nefertari and Pharaoh Seti. These changes tilt the story more toward an emotional family drama, a curious softening of the stakes in a tale built on liberation.

David Burnham as Moses, left, and Nicholas Alexader as Ramses in Moonlight Stage Productions’ “The Prince of Egypt.” (Karli Cadel)

Moonlight’s production, directed by Steven Glaudini, leans into scale. David Burnham anchors the cast as Moses, growing convincingly from playful, spoiled prince to commanding leader. Nicholas Alexander matches him as Ramses, whose smooth voice and sympathetic presence make him more reluctant antagonist than tyrant. Their father Seti looms large in DeAndre Simmons’ booming performance, while Lauren Patrice adds both dignity and tenderness as Queen Tuya. Patrice’s warmth is later matched in E.Y. Washington’s jovial, heartfelt Jethro. Mäeva Feitelson’s fiery Tzipporah is a highlight, and Janaya Mahealani Jones impresses with stoic comedic timing before stopping the show in act two when her emotions break through.

The entire company is vocally strong, with standouts that include Brook Henderson’s steady Miriam and Iris Manter as the young girl in the finale. When the whole 43-person ensemble comes together in numbers like “Deliver Us” or the sweeping “When You Believe,” the sound is terrific. Backed by Elan McMahan’s 17-piece orchestra, the music resonates powerfully across the open-air venue.

The cast of “The Prince of Egypt.” (Karli Cadel)

Choreographer Jimmy Locust supplies some electrifying moments. “Through Heaven’s Eyes” bursts into joyous celebration, while ensemble members cleverly embody statues in a Pharaoh’s tomb. Visually, the show dazzles thanks to Andrew Hammer’s temple-inspired scenic design paired with Blake McCarty’s projections of hieroglyphs, statues, and landscapes. Jennifer Edwards’ lighting and Jordan Gray’s sound design enhance the spectacle.

Not every sequence lands as effectively, though, and the pacing sometimes stumbles. Part of this is the challenge of adapting an animated story: what can be conveyed quickly in film often requires added scenes or exposition onstage. The original songs still soar, but the newer additions feel easier to spot, whether you know the movie or not. At times, the lyrics were hard to follow, leaving the story momentarily adrift. The result is a production that soars in one scene and falters in the next, uneven in tone but consistently ambitious.

Still, ambition is the heartbeat of “The Prince of Egypt.” This is a show that asks big questions with big voices, and Moonlight delivers spectacle in spades. It may not part the Red Sea, but under the stars of Vista, it certainly makes waves.

How To Get Tickets

“The Prince of Egypt” is playing at Moonlight Amphitheater through September 27th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.moonlightstage.com

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel

Reader Reviews

