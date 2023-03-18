Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The production is playing through April 2nd.

Mar. 18, 2023  

THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre brings a contemporary contemplation to a classic play with strong performances and a lovely set. THE CHERRY ORCHARD is playing through April 2nd at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

This production, directed by David Ellenstein strikes the right balance between comedy and tragedy, bringing this story to life with a talented cast.

The titular cherry orchard is an estate that opens with Lopakhin (Richard Baird) a former serf on the estate now turned wealthy entrepreneur, who is waiting for the estate's owners to arrive. Lyubov Ranevskya (Katie MacNichol) is a wealthy aristocratic lady who has been living in Paris, and she and her brother Leonid (Bruce Turk) are back because their beloved family home is up for auction due to a large accumulation of unpaid debts.

Ranevskya has two daughters her youngest Anya (Riley Osborn) who is everyone's "angel" and Varya (Aanda Evanas) the oldest who has taken on the head of household duties while the rest of the family has been traipsing across the continent.

Lopakhin is waiting for them as he has the plan to help them take action to save their estate, but while Leonid and Ranevskya seem devastated at the thought of the land being auctioned off, they also lack the ability or the attention span to do much else than wring their hands and wish for someone to come save them.

The servants vary between the ever-faithful valet Firs (James Sutorius), the comedic and entertaining governess Charlotte (Sofia Jean Gomez), the opportunistic Yasha (Michael Louis Cusimano), hapless clerk Yepikhodov ( Jackson Goldberg), and the firebrand tutor Trofimov (Michael Raver).

Baird as Lopakhin is excellent as someone who is desperately trying to save this family from themselves but ultimately steps to take the reins of the future from them. MacNichol is delicate, idle, and deliberately delusional as she refuses to accept facts about the estate, or even her former lover in Paris that is clear to almost everyone else. Turk's Leonid is both cutting when dealing with those he disagrees with or not from his social class, but is also clueless as he launches into sentimental speeches or announces random billiard shots. Sutorius is excellent as the servant who is sold he is losing his memory, but never loses his valet ability to worry over Leonid's coat.

Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The set design by Arty Burnett and the lighting design by Matt Novotny work together beautifully, with a wonderful moment when the cherry orchard itself is revealed when everyone goes out for a picnic. Costumes by Elisa Benzoni as lovely and help define each person's personality and status clearly and are complimented by the Hair and wig design by Peter Herman.

It's often noted that THE CHERRY ORCHARD was written by Chekov as a comedy, but was performed as a drama and has had a pendulum swing between the two genres ever since. The former servant class grapples with the idea of wealth and elevation while struggling with misplaced affection for the seemingly useless aristocracy who indulge in their stubborn resolve to bask in former glory. There is the older servant class who deems their emancipation a national tragedy, and the firebrands who preach about utopian idealism. It's easy to see how these volatile elements would eventually lead to an explosive revolution.

How To Get Tickets

THE CHERRY ORCHARD is playing through April 2nd at North Coast Repertory Theatre. For ticket and show time information go to www.northcoastrep.org

Photo Credit: The cast of THE CHERRY ORCHARD Courtesy of Ken Jacques




LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA
Diversionary Theatre announces the cast and creative team for its production of Monsters of the American Cinema by Christian St. Croix, directed by Desireé Clarke.  
Review: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at San Diegos Civic Center Theater Photo
Review: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at San Diego's Civic Center Theater
Edo de Waart is now in his fourth year as Principal Guest Conductor of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. In his long career he’s headed orchestras on four continents and taught in this country’s finest music schools. It’s no coincidence that his frequent conducting appearances in San Diego have coincided with the orchestra’s tremendous improvement in quality. De Waart knows what he’s doing in everything from Bach to his latest recording, a mystically moody contemporary symphony by Wim Henderickx  No wonder then that he chose works from three different eras for his most recent San Diego concert: The Chairman Dances ( Foxtrot for Orchestra) by John Adams, Mozart’s 23rd piano concerto, and Rachmaninoff’s 2nd symphony.
Nic Reveless GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego Opera Photo
Nic Reveles's GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego Opera
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA).

From This Author - E.H. Reiter


Review: UNDER A BASEBALL SKY at The Old GlobeReview: UNDER A BASEBALL SKY at The Old Globe
February 23, 2023

 San Diego has deep ties to baseball well before the Padres arrived on the scene. The Old Globe’s new play UNDER A BASEBALL SKY, set in Logan Hieghts shows how baseball can become an important thread in the tapestry of individuals and their communities. This 90-minute play has mystery, family, magical realism, and a lot of heart and is playing through March 12th at The Old Globe.
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WTH GEORGE at CCAE Theatricals is not to be missedReview: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WTH GEORGE at CCAE Theatricals is not to be missed
February 22, 2023

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE may be a beloved musical,  but it isn’t staged that often- it requires an excellent cast to perform a show based on a classic painting by George Seurat, with the complicated but gorgeous Sondheim music to perform in order to make it great.  Luckily, this show by CCAE Thearicals is stunningly good, from vocals to musicians, and scenery it is a show you do not want to miss.   SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE is playing through March 5th.
Review: UNDER A BASEBALL SKY at The Old GlobeReview: UNDER A BASEBALL SKY at The Old Globe
February 22, 2023

 San Diego has deep ties to baseball well before the Padres arrived on the scene. The Old Globe’s new play UNDER A BASEBALL SKY, set in Logan Heights shows how baseball can become an important thread in the tapestry of individuals and their communities. This 90-minute play has mystery, family, magical realism, and a lot of heart and is playing through March 12th at The Old Globe.
Review: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at MOXIE TheatreReview: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at MOXIE Theatre
February 14, 2023

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA now playing at Moxie Theatre through March 5th is a moving and thoughtful show about a father and daughters relationship, and is anchored by two excellent performances.  
Review: ANYTHING GOES at San Diego Musical Theatre is Full of High Seas Hijinx and Classic SongsReview: ANYTHING GOES at San Diego Musical Theatre is Full of High Seas Hijinx and Classic Songs
February 14, 2023

Full of tap dancing, classic Cole Porter songs, and high seas hijinx,  ANYTHING GOES now playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through March 12th is a delovely time at the theatre.
share