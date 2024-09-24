Review: 'JERSEY BOYS' at CCAE Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Jersey Boys,” now playing at CCAE Theatricals through October 6th, invites you to New Jersey and asks, “Who loves you?” Judging by the audience, the answer is everyone.

The musical follows the turbulent rise of the Four Seasons pop quartet from under a spotlight in their New Jersey neighborhood to the top of the music charts. Each band member gets a chance to tell the story from their perspective: Tommy (Anthony Carro), the hoodlum bandleader; singer/songwriter Bob Gaudio (Taubert Nadalini); quiet bassist Nick Massi (Noah Archibald); and lead singer Frankie Valli (Nicholas Alexander).

Each additional chapter adds a deeper perspective of how this group went from rags to riches through tempestuous relationships, both personal and professional before they broke up at the height of their fame. The script is funny and detailed (though, fair warning, the first act is long) and provides the structure for all of their hit songs.

Alexander is excellent as he takes on the lead singer, Valli, and navigates moments of joy and sorrow with family and friends while also providing that specific lead vocal sound for which Valli was so famous. Carro makes an impressive professional theatre debut as Tommy, who could never entirely escape the neighborhood that molded him but did provide Frankie with the discipline and opportunities to step into the lead.

As Massi, Archibald is funny, direct, quiet, and meticulous. He is not without his troubles and keeps muttering about starting a band of his own when the drama seems to get too high. Nadalini brings the boy genius Gaudio to life and has an impressive arc as he grows into a confident producer and songwriter loyal to his friends but not hindered by ties to the old New Jersey neighborhood.

Other standouts are Skylar Gaines as producer Bob Crewe, who bases decisions on star charts as much as song quality, and Lance Arthur Smith as a gangster who can help in sticky situations but can be brought to tears by a song. Marlana Dunn, as Frankie’s first wife Mary, starts funny and sweet, only to in heartbreak.

With a talented ensemble and a one-person band, this show sounds terrific and offers a lot of texture to each scene. Directed by T.J. Dawson, with choreography by Dana Solimando, this coming-of-age story is full of activity and colorful characters. The costumes coordinated by Janet Pitcher enhance the choreography and the characters. Lighting by Jean-Yves Tessier offers some beautiful moments, and the set design by Stephen Gifford is the neighborhood, TV studio, and more.

This “Jersey Boys” offers a reimagined take on the story of the one born a few miles away in La Jolla that went to Broadway before traveling the world on multiple tours. What has not changed, though, is that this is a story of how the men of the Four Seasons loved and fought like brothers, made some beautiful music together, and where loyalty means taking on someone else’s debts and an act of love is surprising someone with a horn section in a song.

How To Get Tickets

“Jersey Boys” is playing through October 6th at CCAE Theatricals. For ticket and showtime information, please go to www.theatreicals.org

Photo Credit: CCAE Theatricals’ production of “Jersey Boys.” (Ken Jacques)

