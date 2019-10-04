Point Loma Playhouse Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES

Point Loma Playhouse continues the 2019-2020 season with The Eight: Reindeer Monologues by Jeff Goode directed by Jerry Pilato. A dark, dark Christmas comedy. Scandal erupts at the North Pole when one of Santa's eight tiny reindeer accuses him of sexual harassment. As mass media descends upon the event, the other members of the sleigh team demand to share their perspectives, and a horrific tale of corruption and perversion emerges, which seems to implicate everyone from the littlest elf to the tainted Saint himself. With each deer's confession, the truth behind the shocking allegations becomes clearer and clearer. ...and murkier and murkier.

The Eight: Reindeer Monologues takes to the stage at Point Loma Playhouse located at 3035 Talbot Street 92106, in the historic Point Loma Assembly.

This Point Loma Playhouse production is running for a limited time, six performances over four weeks in Point Loma, Ca. The show will run from November 22, 2019 through December 14, 2019

Performance dates are Nov 22, 23, 30 Dec 6, 13, 14 Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Ticket Prices Adults $20 Sen./Mil./Stu. $17, Group $14 (8 or more) Open seating, doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Handicapped Accessible. Free parking available in lot across street.

Tickets can be purchased at www.pointlomaplayhouse.com or at the door on the night of the performance.





