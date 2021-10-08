Playful People Present DISNEY'S THE ARISTOCATS KIDS Next Month

Parents, grandparents, and anyone who just needs a dose of adorable children can soon reserve tickets for Playful People Productions' upcoming performances of "Disney's The Aristocats KIDS." Two casts of children, ages four to 11, will each take their turn performing this delightfully charming musical on the stage at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, November 5, 6, and 7.

For tickets ($10-$15, live attendance or live stream viewing), or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362. Proof of Covid vaccination required for live attendance.

Based on the beloved 1970 musical film and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, "Disney's The Aristocats KIDS" is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess (her high-society cat) and her three little kittens - but her greedy, bumbling butler has other plans. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day. "The Aristocats" is based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe, which centers around the true story of a family of cats that inherited a fortune in 1910. The show is directed by Shannon Santandrea with vocal direction by Marcia Cope-Hart. Disney's The Aristocats Kids will be a fully masked production.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D'Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.