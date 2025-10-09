Photos: Trinity Theatre Company In Rehearsal for WITCH By Jen Silverman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Theatre Company will present Jen Silverman’s WITCH as part of its Grown Up Stage series, running October 17–November 2, 2025, at Trinity’s Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall. The production is directed by Sean Boyd, Trinity’s Executive Artistic Director. See photos from inside rehearsal.

What if the devil offered to grant your deepest desire? In WITCH by Jen Silverman, ambition, power, and temptation take center stage in a bold and blisteringly funny modern adaptation of a 17th-century Jacobean drama.

Set in the rural village of Edmonton, the story follows Elizabeth Sawyer, a woman branded a witch not for casting spells, but for daring to speak her mind. When a charming devil arrives offering deals in exchange for souls, the villagers are tempted to trade morality for personal gain. But Elizabeth has her own plans. Sharp, satirical, and wickedly relevant, WITCH skewers the patriarchy, exposes the cost of compromise, and questions what it truly means to claim your power.

The cast of WITCH features Ekaette Mbong as Elizabeth Sawyer, Eddy Lukovic as Scratch, Matt Thompson as Sir Arthur Banks, Sean Libiran as Cuddy Banks, Levi Butner as Frank Thorney, and Isadora Swann as Winnifred.

The creative team includes Sean Boyd as Director and Executive Artistic Director, Vivian White as Assistant Director and Associate Artistic Director, and Connor Boyd as Technical Director and Associate Artistic Director. Kathy Parks and Jaleyne Sanchez serve as Stage Managers, with Jordyn Case as Dramaturg, Frank Seed as Scenic Designer, Mashun Tucker as Lighting Designer, Brenna Maeinschein as Costume Designer, Natalia Demko as Sound Designer, and George Ye as Fight Choreographer. Jayda Heald and Angie Sims join the production as interns.

Photo Credit: Megan Goyette.



Levi Butner, Isadora Swann

Eddy Lukovic, Sean Libiran

Eddy Lukovic, Levi Butner

Ekaette Mbong, Eddy Lukovic

Isadora Swann, Sean Libiran

Ekaette Mbong, Eddy Lukovic

Levi Butner, Eddy Lukovic

