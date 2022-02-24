Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of EL BORRACHO at The Old Globe

El Borrracho includes Matthew Martínez as David, Zilah Mendoza as Alma, and Jesse J. Perez as Raul.

Feb. 24, 2022  

In El Borracho, Raul is ill. He drinks, because he always drinks, just like el borracho on the lotería card. In his final months, Raul moves in with his ex-wife, who swore she'd never see him again, and their son, who's longing to connect with his father at last. Developed as part of the Globe's 2020 Powers New Voices Festival, the world premiere of Tony Meneses's vibrant dramedy follows one family's journey to come together so they can finally say goodbye.

Check out photos below!

El Borrracho includes Matthew Martínez as David (Off Broadway's Generation Rise), Zilah Mendoza as Alma (Off Broadway's Living Out, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Actress), and Jesse J. Perez as Raul (The Old Globe's Romeo and Juliet, The Public Theater's Party People).

In addition to director Edward Torres, the creative team for the Globe's production of El Borracho includes scenic and costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, original music and sound design by David R. Molina, guitar instruction by Heather Nation, movement consulting by Regina Fernandez, fight coordination by Jake Millgard, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Jess Slocum.

ONLINE TICKETS AND INFORMATION: Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Photo credit: Jim Cox

Matthew Martínez and Jesse J. Perez
Matthew Martínez and Jesse J. Perez

Zilah Mendoza
Zilah Mendoza

Matthew Martínez
Matthew Martínez

Jesse J. Perez and Zilah Mendoza
Jesse J. Perez and Zilah Mendoza

Zilah Mendoza and Matthew Martínez
Zilah Mendoza and Matthew Martínez

Zilah Mendoza, Matthew Martíne, and Jesse J. Perez
Zilah Mendoza, Matthew Martíne, and Jesse J. Perez

Jesse J. Perez
Jesse J. Perez

Zilah Mendoza, Jesse J. Perez, and Matthew Martínez
Zilah Mendoza, Jesse J. Perez, and Matthew Martínez



