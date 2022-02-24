Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of EL BORRACHO at The Old Globe

In El Borracho, Raul is ill. He drinks, because he always drinks, just like el borracho on the lotería card. In his final months, Raul moves in with his ex-wife, who swore she'd never see him again, and their son, who's longing to connect with his father at last. Developed as part of the Globe's 2020 Powers New Voices Festival, the world premiere of Tony Meneses's vibrant dramedy follows one family's journey to come together so they can finally say goodbye.

El Borrracho includes Matthew Martínez as David (Off Broadway's Generation Rise), Zilah Mendoza as Alma (Off Broadway's Living Out, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Actress), and Jesse J. Perez as Raul (The Old Globe's Romeo and Juliet, The Public Theater's Party People).

In addition to director Edward Torres, the creative team for the Globe's production of El Borracho includes scenic and costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, original music and sound design by David R. Molina, guitar instruction by Heather Nation, movement consulting by Regina Fernandez, fight coordination by Jake Millgard, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Jess Slocum.



