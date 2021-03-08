Opera San Jose and TheatreWorks Partner For PUCCINI

Opera San Jose and TheatreWorks partner for Hershey Felder's Puccini, live from Florence.

The performance takes place on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 5pm Pacific / 7pm Central / 8pm Eastern, and includes extended viewing access of the recording through Sunday, March 21st.

In the tradition of the "one man composer shows" adding operatic voices when called for, Puccini is the story of the great composer's deliciously scandalous life, his female characters, and how the real women in his life affected the women he created on stage. Filmed live on location in the places where these events and these compositions and premieres actually took place, Puccini will include music from La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot, and more.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatreworks.org/hersheywp/puccini/.