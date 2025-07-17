OnWord Theatre Extends Inaugural Season With BEAUTY'S DAUGHTER West Coast Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OnWord Theatre has extended its premiere season with the West Coast premiere of Beauty’s Daughter by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith. This searing and poetic one-woman play will star Marti Gobel, whose critically acclaimed performance in previous productions of the work has been lauded as “a perfect fit for her natural ability and poise” (Urban Milwaukee).

Beauty’s Daughter follows Diane, a Harlem-born woman confronting the emotional wreckage left by her charismatic but destructive mother, Beauty. Through a series of vivid monologues and spoken word poetry, Diane transforms into a gallery of unforgettable neighborhood characters, including friends, lovers and strangers, each reflecting the pain and resilience of urban life. With raw honesty and lyrical power, Orlandersmith crafts a portrait of a woman striving to break free from her past and reclaim her voice in a world that has tried to silence her.

Beauty’s Daughter speaks powerfully to our turbulent times; in an era defined by questions of race, equity, and belonging, this poetic and deeply human text reminds us of the power of storytelling to transform. The production marks a fitting conclusion to OnWord Theatre’s inaugural 2025 season, which has been committed to presenting work that explores, challenges and entertains.

Before Beauty’s Daughter takes the stage, OnWord Theatre will bring back last year’s wacky fundraiser that helped launch the company: Against Type! Roles I Could Play, but Never Will. Inviting audiences to a unique performance where actors step outside their typical roles and explore characters through songs and monologues they’re deeply passionate about but rarely, if ever, get the chance to perform. Think a white male Dreamgirl- is it appropriate to cast normally? Hell No! But is it a musical beloved by all that many people would like the opportunity to perform? Absolutely!