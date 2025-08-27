North Coast Repertory Theatre Opens Season 44 With World Premiere Of BESIDE MYSELF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Coast Repertory Theatre will launch its 44th season with the world premiere of Beside Myself, a brilliantly inventive comedy by Paul Slade Smith. Previews begin Wednesday, September 10, with Opening Night set for Saturday, September 13 at 8 p.m. Performances continue through Sunday, October 5 at North Coast Rep’s Solana Beach venue.

Step into a world where modern anxiety meets magical possibility, as a revolutionary medical procedure creates an unexpected double dose of identity crisis. The play follows two versions of one woman, trapped in a single body, as they wrestle for control with both hilarious and profound results. Smith, known for The Angel Next Door, The Outsider, and Unnecessary Farce, once again showcases his blend of sharp humor and theatrical innovation, offering audiences a comedy that entertains while also probing the complexities of the human psyche.

Artistic Director David Ellenstein directs this world premiere production, bringing his acclaimed vision to Smith’s newest work. The cast features Tom Daugherty, Erin Noel Grennan, Matthew Henerson, Jacquelyn Ritz, Alanna J. Smith, and Christopher M. Williams. The creative team includes scenic design by Marty Burnett, lighting by Matt Novotny, costumes by Alina Bokovikova, sound by Aaron Rumley, props by Michael Wogulis, and hair and wigs by Peter Herman. Shannon Humiston will stage manage, with Victoria Hua as production assistant.

Beside Myself previews September 10–12, with Opening Night on September 13 at 8 p.m. The production runs through October 5, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., and Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, September 19.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Ticket prices are $58.50 for previews (including Friday preview at 2 p.m.), $68.50 for weeknights, $80.50 for Wednesday and Saturday matinees and Saturday evenings, and $66.50 for Sunday nights. Tickets are available by calling 858-481-1055 or visiting northcoastrep.org.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP