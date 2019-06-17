North Coast Rep Hosts TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE appetizers

Line-up includes:

Host: Mark Christopher Lawrence
Musical Guest: Shawn Rohlf
Headliner: Karen Rontowski
Featured Act: Kurt Swann
Opening Act: Annie Wiebe

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on July 23, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $27. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.



