Muppet Christmas Tribute Coming To Oceanside Theatre Company

Movin' Right Along: A Christmas Tribute to Jim Henson will hit the Oceanside Theatre Company At The Brooks on December 5 at 8 p.m.

Composer & Performer Tyler Tafolla (Seasons, Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show, Danceland, Dead Moose) has brought some of SoCal's most sensational, Muppetational group together to celebrate the holidays and Muppet creator, Jim Henson.

Movin' Right Along began as a passion project for Tafolla and the gang last year at The City Heights Performance Annex in San Diego. They are hot off their recent New York City debut, produced by Puppetry on Broadway co-creator Julia Schemmer, Music Directed by Joshua Turchin and performing at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan earlier last month.

They are thrilled to be bringing their holiday version of the show "Movin' Merrily Right Along" to Oceanside Theatre Company this December. You'll hear those classic Christmas songs you know & love from The Muppets, Sesame Street, and many more.

The show features performances from Tyler Tafolla, Shaun Conde, Gio Aparicio, Joshua Powers & Taylor Ward, as well as a virtual performance from Cameron Blankenship and Jordan Brownlee.

A now well honored tradition to this show, audience members are encouraged to come in as colorful and as Muppet-y attire and costumes as they'd like, as well as bring their own puppets.