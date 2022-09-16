Moonlight Youth Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS Next Month

When Moonlight Youth Theatre takes the stage of the Moonlight Amphitheatre this October, it will produce one of the region's largest musical theatre events this fall for young performers. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" will receive a full production at The Moonlight from October 14 through October 22 at 7:30 p.m. MYT's fall production features a live orchestra and a company of 64 young performers from throughout the region. J. Scott Lapp, Artistic Director of CCAE Theatricals at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, directs; Tamara Paige, a music educator at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, is music director and conductor; and noted San Diego theatre artists Sarah Morgan and Emma Nossal are co-choreographers.

Tickets to "Mary Poppins" are on sale now and are priced from $14 to $28 and may be purchased at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures hearts in a whole new way as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Original music and lyrics are by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a book by Julian Fellowes. New songs and additional music and lyrics are by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles.



The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."



"Mary Poppins" is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing flying effects by Flying by Foy.



MYT's principal actors include Ruby Huntington as Mary Poppins, Jac, Gemmel as Bert, Elijah Wagner as George Banks, Murphy Smith as Winifred Banks, Aubriella Navarro as Jane Banks, and Zayden McHardy as Michael Banks.



Rounding out MYT's creative team are Megan Mahoney (Lighting Designer), Brandon Boomizad (Sound Designer), Blake McCarty (Projections Designer), Alice Hoffpauir (Costumer), Shayla Shedley (Wigs & Hair Designer), Kate Thorvick (Stage Manager), and Lark Ashley (Assistant Stage Manager). Sets for "Mary Poppins" are from Front Row Theatrical and costumes are provided by The Theatre Company.



Moonlight Youth Theatre is a Moonlight Cultural Foundation program, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. Moonlight Youth Theatre provides high-quality, professional theatrical training for young people ages 7 to 18. MYT serves hundreds of aspiring young actors to pursue their dreams with live productions, classes, camps, workshops, and internships each year.



For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.