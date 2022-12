Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; Moonlight Stage Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Artists 4 Black Lives SD - A JUNETEENTH CABARET - The Clark Cabaret @ Diversionary Theatre 18%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - BLACK BOY JOY - Onstage Playhouse 14%

William BJ Robinson - PANDEMUSICAL DIARIES - Independent Artist 11%

Bernadette Peters - CONCERT. - San Diego Symphony 9%

Sandy Campbell and Melissa Fernandes - DOUBLE DIVA CABARET - Broadway Vista theatre 9%

Teatro San Diego - A MUSICAL WINTER WONDERLAND - Teatro San Diego 8%

Megan Hilty - MEGAN HILTY IN CONCERT - San Diego Symphony 6%

Joshua Henry - 2022 GLOBE GALA - Old Globe Theatre 5%

Jennifer Hudson - CONCERT - San Diego Symphony 5%

Jenna Pastuszek - GET HAPPY! - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Catherine Barnes - YES, NO, MAYBE SO? - Independent Artist 3%

Encore Vocal Ensemble - 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Educational Cultural Complex Theater 3%

Jordan Barbour - I DEFINITELY NEED THERAPY - Diversionary Theatre's Clark Cabaret 3%

Synthia L. Hardy - BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Natalie Iscovich - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 11%

Katie Banville - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 9%

Alyssa “Ajay” Junious - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

Xavier J. Bush - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Jenn Harris - 42ND STREET - Young Actors Theater 6%

Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 6%

Danielle Muckle - RENT - Patio Playhouse 6%

Marc Caro, Brice Cloke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater 6%

Peggy Hickey - KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Stage 4%

Jiana Perez - FROG & TOAD - Patio Playhouse 4%

Raja Feather Kelly - LEMPICKA - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Patrick Mayuyu - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 4%

Marc Caro, Erin Petersen - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Rheigan McCarthey - FREAKY FRIDAY - Ritz Theater Company 3%

Michael Mizerany - LIFE SUCKS - Cygnet Theater 3%

Audrey Ward - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Rob Ashford - COME FALL IN LOVE - The Old Globe 2%

John Vaughnan - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage 2%

Spencer Powell - MURDER BALLAD - Patio Playhouse 2%

Erin Petersen - TWO GENTLEMEN ROCK VERONA - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Raja Feather Kelly - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Mayte Natalio - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 2%

Spencer John Powell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 1%

Jill Gorrie - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CCAE Theatricals 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Seiley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 19%

Janet Pitcher - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Erica Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater 9%

Zoë Trautmann - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 8%

Bones Jones & Emily Carter - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 7%

Renee Berg - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 5%

Felicia Broschart and Cassiopeia Guthrie - RENT - Patio Playhouse 5%

Alice Hoffpauir - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Ritz Theater Company 4%

David Israel Reynoso - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 4%

Janet Pitcher - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Erik Ramirez - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 3%

Bertha Tsai - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Erik Ramirez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 3%

Janet Pitcher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Linda Cho - COME FALL IN LOVE THE DDLJ MUSICAL - Old Globe Theatre 3%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Teresa Craven - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Nancy Howe, Rebekah Payne - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Devario D. Simmons - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Dede Ayite - HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 1%

Darleen Romero - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Patio Playhouse 1%

Janet Pitcher - ONCE - CCAE Theatricals 1%

Lisa Samson - TWO GENTLEMEN ROCK VERONA - Coronado Playhouse 0%



Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Young Actors Theater 29%

DANCIN' - The Old Globe 29%

BODY TALK - Teatro San Diego 21%

TEATRO DANCE LAB - Teatro San Diego 13%

BORDER STORIES - LITVAKdance 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicole LaBella - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 18%

J. Scott Lapp - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 12%

Christine a Cordova, Marc Caro-Wilcox - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actirs Theater 6%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs and Julio Catano - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

Rachel Chavkin - LEMPICKA - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

David Guthrie - RENT - Patio Playhouse 4%

Teri Brown - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 4%

Kara Howard - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - The Ritz Theater Company 4%

Sean Murray - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 3%

John Vaughan - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage 3%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Larry Raben - KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Theatre 3%

Melanie Queponds - DAYDREAMER - TuYo Theatre 3%

Allison Spratt Pierce - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Carlos Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

James Vasquez - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 2%

Hunter Brown - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 2%

Erik Ramirez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 2%

Marc Caro, Erin Petersen - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Spencer John Powell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Aditya Chopra - COME FALL IN LOVE THE DDLJ MUSICAL - Old Globe Theatre 1%

J. Scott Lapp - ONCE - CCAE Theatricals 1%

Kari Hayter - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CCAE Theatricals 1%

Kinky Boots - LARRY RABEN - Moonlight Stage Productions 1%

Matt FitzGerald - MURDER BALLAD - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kian Kline-Chilton - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 12%

Tyler Richards Hewes - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 8%

Desha Crownover - CLUE - Coronado Playhouse 6%

David Guthrie - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Patio Playhouse 6%

Moisés Kaufman - HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

James P. Darvas - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse 6%

Delicia Turner-Sonenberg - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

Michael Mizerany - A TWISTED BARGAIN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 5%

Shana Cooper - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Old Globe Theatre 4%

James P. Darvas - REST - Onstage Playhouse 4%

Emerson McMurtry - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Patio Playhouse 4%

Rob Lutfy - LIFE SUCKS - Cygnet Theatre Company 4%

Katie B. Turner - IRIS & THE AXE - Turnkey Theatre 4%

Christopher Williams - THE OUTSIDER - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

James P. Darvas - ADMISSIONS - Onstage Playhouse 3%

Meg De Board - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Cygnet Theatre Company 3%

Stafford Arima - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Old Globe Theatre 3%

Michael Mizerany - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - ONE IN TWO - Donja R. Love 2%

Eddie Torres - EL BORRACHO - The Old Globe 2%

Rachel Mink - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Patio Playhouse 2%

Marti Gobel - PLEASURE TRIALS - Moxie Theatre 2%

Jacole Kitchen - IRON - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Patricia McGregor - CALL AND RESPONSE - The Old Globe 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 17%

WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 10%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions 5%

REST - Onstage Playhouse 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Ampitheatre 4%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Ritz Theater Company 4%

HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS WONDERTHON - Steele Canyon High School 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 3%

MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 3%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 3%

DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! - The Old Globe 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

DANCIN' - Old Globe Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 2%

BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 2%

MEMPHIS - Moonlight Stage Productions 2%

EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Oceanside Theatre Company & New Village Arts 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Patio Playhouse 1%

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Blane - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 17%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 9%

Jennifer Edwards - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage 8%

Tabitha Weibe - RENT - Patio Playhouse 5%

Jared Jacobs - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 5%

Justin Fry - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Ritz Theater Company 4%

Shaun Lim - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 4%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - THE OTHER PLACE - Onstage Playhouse 4%

Shaun Lim - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 3%

Kevin “Blax” Burroughs - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Amanda Zieve - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 3%

Mashun Tucker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Joel Britt - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Jared Jacobs - A TWISTED BARGAIN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Mashun Tucker - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Tabitha Wiebe - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Japhy Weideman - COME FALL IN LOVE THE DDLJ MUSICAL - Old Globe Theatre 3%

Tabitha Wiebe - MURDER B - Patio Playhouse 3%

Jerry Wooding - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Mickey Mounarath - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Cynthia Bloodgood - SILENT SKY - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Michelle Miles - ONCE - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Jared Jacobs - LOVE SONG - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

David Lander - HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Amanda Zieve - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Old Globe Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heather Luck - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 20%

Gerald Sternbach - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 12%

Elan McMahan - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions 9%

William Ah Sing - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 9%

Leigh Scarrit - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater 6%

Charlie Jirkovsky - RENT - Patio Playhouse 5%

Jerrica Ignacio - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 5%

JD Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Jerrica Ignacio - MURDER BAL - Patio Pl 3%

Richard Morrison - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Becky Brooks - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 3%

Angela Steiner - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 3%

David Lamoureux - ONCE - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Benjamin Goinea - SPONGE BOB THE MUSICAL - Center Stage Productions 2%

Benjamin Goinea - LIGHTENING THIEF THE MUSICAL - Center stage productions 2%

Jerrica Ignacio - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Steven Cuevas - EIGHTY-SIXED - DIVERSIONARY THEATRE 2%

Nina Gilbert - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Ted - COME FALL IN LOVE THE DDLJ MUSICAL - Old Globe Theatre 2%

Lisa LeMay - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Imahni King - TWO GENTLEMEN ROCK VERONA - Coronado Playhouse 1%

NINA GILBERT - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 1%



Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 15%

WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater 6%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

MARY POPPINS - Moonlight Youth Theatre 5%

CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 4%

LEMPICKA - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Ritz Theater Company 3%

RENT - Patio Playhouse 3%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 3%

RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! - The Old Globe 2%

THE LIGHTENING THIEF - San Diego Jr Theater 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Patio Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Oceanside Theatre Company & New Village Arts 2%

EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 1%

COME FALL IN LOVE - The Old Globe 1%

MURDER BALLAD - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WITNESSES - California Center For The Arts- Escondido 22%

THE MAD ONES - Wildsong Productions 19%

THE DROPOUT: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Teatro San Diego 11%

LEMPICKA - La Jolla Playhouse 9%

BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse 7%

COME FALL IN LOVE - The Old Globe 5%

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 5%

LIFE SUCKS - Cygnet Theatre Company 4%

EIGHTY SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 4%

A TWISTED BARGAIN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

EL BORRACHO - The Old Globe 3%

1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS BY DEA HURSTON - New Village Arts 3%

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

IRIS & THE AXE - Turnkey Theatre 1%

GREETINGS FROM THE RED PLANET - Palomar College 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyler Waitley - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 9%

Nicolette Mast - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 9%

Olivia Montgomery - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 7%

Austin Myers - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Mary Rose Vadeboncoeur - THE DROPOUT: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Teatro San Diego 6%

Tirzah Villareal - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Ritz Theater Company 5%

Esmé Birndorf - THE LITTLE MERMAID (ARIEL) - Young Actors Theater 4%

Eden Espinosa - LEMPICKA - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Sarah Le Clair - MURDER BALLAD - Patio Playhouse 3%

Afra Sophia Tully - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Megan Carmitchel - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 3%

Phoenix Velona - PERCY JACKSON IN LIGHTENING THIEF THE MUSICAL - Center stage productions 2%

Maya Berg - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Ritz Theater Company 2%

Sebastian Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID (SEBASTIAN THE CRAB) - Young Actors Theater 2%

Shaun Lim - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Terry LaVell - KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Theatre 2%

Tyrah Hunter - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Nicola Barrett - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 2%

Keri Miller - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Adam Sussman - THE LITTLE MERMAID (ERIC) - Young Actors Theater 2%

Nancy Snow Carr - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CCAE 2%

Lee Price - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Geno Carr - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions 1%

Cody Ingram - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 1%

Bets Malone - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jose Balistrieri - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse 9%

Kevin Phan - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 8%

Rachel Cognata - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

Xavier Daniels - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 6%

Zuleyma Guevara - AZUL - Diversionary Theatre 6%

SARA JANE NASH - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 5%

Hunter Brown - A TWISTED BARGAIN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 5%

Heather Deerfield - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 5%

Wendy Waddell - FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS - The Roustabouts Theatre Company 5%

Heather Deerfield - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Patio Playhouse 4%

Elizabeth Stahlman - HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Jaime Ann Romero - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Old Globe 4%

Claire Kaplan - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse 3%

Charles Peters - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Andréa Agosto - PLEASURE TRIALS - Moxie Theatre 3%

Tom Steward - REST - Onstage Playhouse 3%

Robert May - THE OUTSIDER - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

James Udom - TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Old Globe 3%

Jesse Perez - EL BORRACHO - The Old Globe 2%

Marti Gobel - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 2%

Durwood Murray - ONE IN TWO - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Kevane La'Marr Coleman - ONE IN TWO - Diversionary Theatre 2%

HEATHER DEERFIELD - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%

Kathryn Schellinger - SILENT SKY - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%

Kate Abbruzzese - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Old Globe 1%



Best Play

PUFFS - Fenix Theatre Company 15%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 9%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Patio Playhouse 8%

CLUE - Coronado Playhouse 8%

BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse 6%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 6%

TAMING OF THE SHREW - Old Globe Theatre 5%

AZUL - Diversionary Theatre 5%

A TWISTED BARGAIN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 4%

THE OUTSIDER - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

REST - Onstage Playhouse 4%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Old Globe Theatre 4%

EL BORRACHO - The Old Globe 3%

ONE IN TWO - Diversionary Theatre 2%

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

THE OTHER PLACE - Onstage Playhouse 2%

IRON - The Roustabouts Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Herman - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 19%

Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company 9%

Erik Ramirez - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 8%

Yi-Chien Less - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 7%

BARRON HENZEL/DENNIS FLOYD - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 7%

Mathys Herbert - IN THE HEIGHTS - San Diego Musical Theatre 6%

Cynthia Bloodgood - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 6%

George Gonzalez - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 5%

Duane McGregor - THE OTHER PLACE - Onstage Playhouse 5%

Kristen Flores, Justin Slagle, Kian Kline-Chilton - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 5%

Wilson Chin - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Old Globe Theatre 5%

Matt FitzGerald - MURDER BALLAD - Patio Playhouse 4%

Bob Brum - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 4%

Joe Holbrook - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Derek McLane - COME FALL IN LOVE THE DDLJ MUSICAL - Old Globe Theatre 3%

Matthew Herman - ONCE - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Dennis Floyd - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 1%

Steve Warrick - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve LaBella - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 23%

Brianna Wing - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 19%

Jon Fredette - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 11%

Melanie Chen Cole - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 5%

Estefanía Ricalde - REST - Onstage Playhouse 5%

Carla Nell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 4%

Kevyn Fernandez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Remus Harrington - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

David Guthrie - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD - Patio Playhouse 3%

Brandon Watterson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 3%

Jessica Paz - COME FALL IN LOVE THE DDLJ MUSICAL - Old Globe Theatre 3%

David Farlow - A YEAR WTH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 2%

Evan Eason - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Paul James Prendergast - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Old Globe Theatre 2%

Ken Travis - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 2%

Estefanía Ricalde & Jaden Guerrero - THE OTHER PLACE - Onstage Playhouse 2%

Jon Fredette - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Andrew Nagy - ONCE - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Bobby McElver - HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Kevyn Fernandez - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Coronado Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Noah Harker-Reid - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 12%

Nicolette Mast - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School 10%

Austyn Myers - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Berto Fernández - IN THE HEIGHTS - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Berto Fernandez - KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Theatre 4%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 4%

Vivian V. Schmitz - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 4%

Camille Umoff - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Wilfred Paloma - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Shanyeyah White - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 3%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - MEMPHIS - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

Katherine Paladichuk - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Kannon Gowen - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse) 3%

Melissa Fernandes - KINKY BOOTS - Moonlight Theatre 3%

Felicity Ashcraft - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 3%

Naomi Berg - RENT - Patio Playhouse 3%

Noah Orona - RENT - Patio Playhouse 2%

Jonathon McCormick - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Ritz Theater Company 2%

Allison Spratt Pearce - EIGHTY-SIXED - Diversionary Theatre 2%

John Wells III - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 2%

Ian Dembek - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Gabriela Jentzsch - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Oliver Caro-Wilcox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Coronado Playhouse 2%

FRED STRACK - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse 1%

Angel Lozada - HAIR - Old Globe Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Olivia Montgomery - HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS WONDERTHON - Steele Canyon High School 24%

Leo Ebanks - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 22%

Dani Leandra - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 6%

Marcel Ferrin - REST - Onstage Playhouse 5%

Oliver Caro-Willcox - CLUE - Coronado Playhouse 5%

Olivia Espinosa - AZUL - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Kandace Crystal - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Patio Playhouse 3%

Devin Wade - ADMISSIONS - Onstage Playhouse 3%

Michelle Marie Trester - THE OUTSIDER - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Tyler Kirk - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Joy Yvonne Jones - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 2%

HEATHER DEERFIELD - SILENT SKY - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Andréa Agosto - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Perez - TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Old Globe 2%

Talia Sadé - REST - Onstage Playhouse 2%

Wendy Maples - FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELLE TOLLS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jude Tibeau - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Old Globe Theatre 2%

Amy Stanley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 2%

John Tufts - TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Old Globe 2%

Andrea Acuna - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Kara Tuckfield - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse 1%

Emily Jerez - THE OTHER PLACE - Onstage Playhouse 1%

Amy Dell - SILENT SKY - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%

Stephen Simpson - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%