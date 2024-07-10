Video: Inside Rehearsals for San Diego Musical Theatre's Production of 13 THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside rehearsals for San Diego Musical Theatre's 13 THE MUSICAL in this all-new video!

Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out!



Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

San Diego Musical Theatre (SDMT) was founded by Erin and Gary Lewis on September 26, 2006, as a professional, non-profit, musical theatre organization that produces Broadway musicals. Erin and Gary grew up in San Diego where both of their families enjoyed attending local musical productions. When their daughter began performing at local theatres over 35 years ago, they soon discovered that they wanted to become more involved in San Diego’s theatrical community by volunteering their services, time, and resources.

San Diego Musical Theatre, is a local, non-profit, professional musical theatre organization, in its sixteenth year of presenting Broadway style musical theatre. SDMT is the only year-round musical theatre organization in San Diego. SDMT provides a home for over 400 artists annually such as actors, directors, designers, musicians, and crew!

Comments