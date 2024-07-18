Complete Cast/Creative Team Revealed for VELOUR: A DRAG SPECTACULAR at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Velour: A Drag Spectacular, by Sasha Velour and Moisés Kaufman, directed by Moisés Kaufman, in a co-production with Tectonic Theater Project. Velour: A Drag Spectacular will run August 13 – September 8 in the Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.



Created by groundbreaking drag artist Sasha Velour (Smoke & Mirrors, NightGowns, The Big Reveal Live Show) and legendary theatre artist Moisés Kaufman (Here There Are Blueberries, The Laramie Project), Velour: A Drag Spectacular is a sweeping, coming-of-age tale interwoven with the radical history of drag and queer expression. Inspired by Velour's origin story as a small-town, genderfluid child turned globally-renowned drag superstar, the show unfolds through a dazzling blend of innovative projection mapping, video animation, awe-inspiring lip-sync performances, and bold personal storytelling. Known for her emotional and shocking performance art, Velour harnesses the power of drag spectacle to immerse the audience in queer fantasia all while revealing her deepest fears and joys. From the often confusing yet joyous search for belonging, to the deep wells of grief that catapult us to face our inner truths, Velour: A Drag Spectacular is a tour de force, rich with humanity, beauty, and above all else – DRAG.



The cast features Sasha Velour, along with Ezra Reaves, Moscato Sky, San Diegan Amber St. James, and understudy Shaun Tuazon.



The creative team includes David Rockwell, Scenic Designer; Diego Montoya Studio, Costume Designer; Amanda Zieve, Lighting Designer; Palmer Hefferan, Sound Designer; Ettie Pin, Projection Designer; House of Velour, Video Creation; Angela Phillips, Aerial Designer; Stephen Oremus, Music Supervisor; Ann C. James, Sensitivity Specialist; tbd casting co.; Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA/Jacole Kitchen, Casting; Jacob Russell, Stage Manager; and Topaz Cooks, Assistant Stage Manager.



“Velour: A Drag Spectacular marks the continuation of our rich, decades-long relationship with one of the luminaries of American theatre, Moisés Kaufman, and his company, Tectonic Theater Project. Moisés’s partnership with Sasha Velour – one of the most entertaining, visionary talents in the drag art form – promises a unique and jaw-dropping performance that charts Sasha’s origin story alongside the history of drag,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.



