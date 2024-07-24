Festival Ballet Theatre To Host 15th Annual GALA OF THE STARS in Orange County 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the 36th anniversary of Orange County's premiere resident ballet company with a gala performance where world-renowned ballet artists share their love and expertise of the craft with future, inspired young stars.

The often sold-out performance is a rare opportunity for Orange County audiences to see dancers from different companies in a combined program that celebrates the continue art and passion of ballet.

Festival Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Salwa Rizkalla has confirmed performances by these guest artists:

Liza Avsajanishvili - Staatsballet Berlin

Adji Cissoko - Alonzo King Lines Ballet

Kyra Coco - American Ballet Theatre Studio Company

Brady Farrar - American Ballet Theatre Studio Company

Matthew Golding - International Ballet Star

Liudmila Konovalova - Wiener Staatsballett

Lucia Lacarra - International Ballet Star

Julian MacKay - Bayerisches Staatsballett

Vsevolod Maievskyi - English National Ballet

The “Gala” presents an unprecedented opportunity to see future stars and current stars connecting through the same language of dance. The young protégés will demonstrate their talent as a final step in their two weeks of intensive training with distinguished artistic directors: Christopher Powney of Royal Ballet School, Larissa Saveliev of Youth America Grand Prix and Gennadi Saveliev of Youth America Grand Prix, amongst other instructors.

As Festival Ballet Theatre honors their 36th anniversary, they continue their vision: With reverence for classic masterpieces and a focus on developing future tours de force, Festival Ballet Theater is committed to presenting the best of dance, enriching lives, and developing a new generation of audiences and artists.

GALA OF THE STARS TICKETS

www.scfta.org or (714) 556-2787

Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 PM

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Prices: $100 - $140

Tickets can be purchased through Segerstrom Center for the Arts

GALA VIP DINNER WITH THE STARS

Immediately following the “15th Annual Gala of the Stars” performance, ticket holders are invited to enjoy an exclusive gourmet dinner in the Box Circle Lobby. Dine with the guest stars in this customized experience to celebrate the special occasion.

Tickets: $250

Tickets can be purchased through Festival Ballet Theater

*Guest artist and event information may be subject to change without notice.

About Festival Ballet Theatre (FBT)

Festival Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 by Salwa Rizkalla. Its mission is to enrich Orange County's artistic and economic vitality, to inspire love and appreciation for dance, and to invigorate ballet by:

• Presenting a season of exhilarating classical and contemporary performances

• Providing a nurturing environment for dancers and choreographers

• Offering stimulating educational outreach programs

For more information, visit www.festivalballet.org.

