Festival Ballet Theatre To Host 15th Annual GALA OF THE STARS in Orange County 

Taking place one night only Wednesday, August 7 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

By: Jul. 24, 2024
Festival Ballet Theatre To Host 15th Annual GALA OF THE STARS in Orange County  Image
Celebrate the 36th anniversary of Orange County's premiere resident ballet company with a gala performance where world-renowned ballet artists share their love and expertise of the craft with future, inspired young stars.  

The often sold-out performance is a rare opportunity for Orange County audiences to see dancers from  different companies in a combined program that celebrates the continue art and passion of ballet.  

Festival Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Salwa Rizkalla has confirmed performances by these guest artists:  

  • Liza Avsajanishvili - Staatsballet Berlin 
  • Adji Cissoko - Alonzo King Lines Ballet 
  • Kyra Coco - American Ballet Theatre Studio Company 
  • Brady Farrar - American Ballet Theatre Studio Company 
  • Matthew Golding - International Ballet Star 
  • Liudmila Konovalova - Wiener Staatsballett 
  • Lucia Lacarra - International Ballet Star 
  • Julian MacKay - Bayerisches Staatsballett 
  • Vsevolod Maievskyi - English National Ballet 

The “Gala” presents an unprecedented opportunity to see future stars and current stars connecting  through the same language of dance. The young protégés will demonstrate their talent as a final step in  their two weeks of intensive training with distinguished artistic directors: Christopher Powney of Royal Ballet School, Larissa Saveliev of Youth America Grand Prix and Gennadi Saveliev of Youth America  Grand Prix, amongst other instructors.  

As Festival Ballet Theatre honors their 36th anniversary, they continue their vision:  With reverence for classic masterpieces and a focus on developing future tours de force,  Festival Ballet Theater is committed to presenting the best of dance, enriching lives, and  developing a new generation of audiences and artists. 

GALA OF THE STARS TICKETS 

www.scfta.org or (714) 556-2787 

Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 PM 

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall 

Prices: $100 - $140 

Tickets can be purchased through Segerstrom Center for the Arts 

GALA VIP DINNER WITH THE STARS 

Immediately following the “15th Annual Gala of the Stars” performance, ticket holders are invited to  enjoy an exclusive gourmet dinner in the Box Circle Lobby. Dine with the guest stars in this customized  experience to celebrate the special occasion. 

Tickets: $250 

Tickets can be purchased through Festival Ballet Theater 

*Guest artist and event information may be subject to change without notice. 

About Festival Ballet Theatre (FBT) 

Festival Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 by Salwa Rizkalla. Its mission is to enrich  Orange County's artistic and economic vitality, to inspire love and appreciation for dance, and to invigorate  ballet by: 

• Presenting a season of exhilarating classical and contemporary performances 

• Providing a nurturing environment for dancers and choreographers 

• Offering stimulating educational outreach programs 

For more information, visit www.festivalballet.org.




