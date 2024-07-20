Christian Theater Arts Project to Present BIG FISH in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP) for an enchanting journey into the world of "Big Fish: The Musical." Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, this heartwarming production tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose larger-than-life tales thrill everyone around him, especially his devoted wife Sandra. As their son Will prepares for fatherhood, he embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind his father's epic adventures.

"Big Fish" features an array of captivating musical numbers, including a spirited WWII USO tap routine, a western hoedown, mesmerizing circus number, and the "Alabama Stomp." With an immensely talented cast of professionals and families from the community, audiences can expect an evening filled with laughter, heart, and the magic of storytelling.

CTAP is a non-profit organization that believes in using theater to cultivate life skills. Through their quarterly productions, students learn responsibility, teamwork, and kindness, ensuring everyone feels part of the CTAP family. They emphasize a supportive environment where personal growth and community spirit thrive.

Performances will take place from August 1-4, 2024, at Temecula Valley High School. Evening performances will start at 6:00 PM, with matinee shows scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available now at https://www.theaterartsproject.org/shows.

For more information about CTAP and our commitment to fostering creativity and life skills through performance arts, please visit https://www.theaterartsproject.org/ to learn more about our programs and upcoming productions.

