Laguna Playhouse Presents I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY

Laguna Playhouse "Theatre For A New Generation" brings back I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY by Celeste Raspanti and directed by Donna Inglima. This powerful and important play returns to the Playhouse as the country, (and Orange County), sees a dramatic rise in the number of Anti-Semitic acts of hatred. I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY will perform beginning Saturday, October 19 through Sunday, October 27 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Over 15,000 Jewish children passed through Terezin, and only about a hundred were still alive when Terezin was liberated at the end of the war. One of the survivors, Raja, having lived through it all, teaching the children when there was nothing to teach with, helping to give them hope when there was little enough reason for hope, creating a little world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire, tells the true story of the children. It's her play and it's theirs. There were no butterflies at Terezin, of course, but for the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance, making it possible for them to live on and play happily while waiting to be transported.

Produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois

Says Director of Education & Outreach Dylan Russell: "Part of what makes the Laguna Playhouse Conservatory such a unique place to train is the opportunity for young performers to work with professional directors, to work with adult actors from the community and be exposed to sophisticated and challenging material that features young characters, themes, and perspectives. Celeste Raspanti's historical docudrama continues to hold powerful messages for our world today. I am thrilled to have Donna Inglima at the helm to lead this group of talented actors. Her experience and expertise will provide students with an incredible foundation for future acting endeavors."





