Laguna Playhouse Gives Back - An Open Letter To The Community Heroes From The Laguna Playhouse

An open letter to our community service heroes from the Laguna Playhouse,

Thank you to all our community service heroes who are working so extraordinarily hard to get us through these unprecedented times. While we're all practicing "Safer At Home" guidelines, everyone from grocery store workers and gas station attendants, health care workers, law enforcement, court employees and fire personnel, postal clerks and hardware store employees - you are all on the front lines, working diligently to make sure that we all have the essential items we need. Thanks to you, we can receive healthcare, eat, fix our cars, get gas, and mail letters. Thanks to you, we're safe. You are our heroes. And we want to say Thank You.

Says Ellen Richard, Executive Director, "Every day these incredible people are giving us hope in humanity. They put themselves and their families at risk to serve the entire community. These are true heroes who are showing up every day to help all of us during this unprecedented crisis."

We will be back performing again when it is safe to gather. When we do, Laguna Playhouse will make performances complimentary for these Orange County heroes as our way of thanking you for your selfless dedication to us all.

To be eligible, all you have to do is visit and sign-up on our website with your contact information and the type of work you do, and once we reopen, we'll set you up with a pair of tickets for the show of your choice. It's that simple, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com for details.

A night out, on us, as our way of saying THANK YOU.

As we journey down this road together, know that we at the Playhouse will support our community in any way we can. We have just delivered our supply of N95 face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to local hospitals and our costume department is busy sewing masks. If there are other ways we can give back, know that we will. As we know you will too.

We look forward to seeing you soon - at your Laguna Playhouse.





