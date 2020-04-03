Laguna Playhouse Announces Changes To Upcoming Schedule Of Shows

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Laguna Playhouse announces the following updates to their 99th and 100th season respectively.

Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "We are monitoring the CDC and our state & local officials closely regarding the Covid-19 outbreak. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our audiences, creative partners and staff, so we have re-scheduled and/or cancelled some of our upcoming productions. Like you, we are looking forward to the glorious day we can have our doors open and our theatre creating art once again on its historic stage."

The Playhouse is happy to announce that Hershey Felder's Monsieur Chopin, originally slated for April, 2020 has been rescheduled to October, 2020 as a special performance in the Playhouse's centennial season. All ticket holders for Monsieur Chopin will be automatically transferred to the new dates, and ticket buyers will be contacted directly with details.

Also rescheduled is the special performance of Rocky Mountain High, A Tribute to John Denver, which has been moved to January 7-10, 2021. The Playhouse is also, in conjunction with the creative team for Ann, the one-woman play about Texas Governor Ann Richards, currently in discussions about bringing this popular play back as a special performance in the coming year. New dates for the Official Blues Brothers Revue will also be announced at a future date. Currently, the world premiere musical, To Sir, With Love, has been cancelled.

All ticket holders for Ann and To Sir, With Love are being invited to support the Playhouse by applying their balance for those shows to their 2020/2021 season subscription. By doing this, subscribers can help ensure that the Playhouse remains able to produce the quality productions for the next 100 years.

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre is continuing to educate students via remote access. Conservatory classes resumed the week of March 30 online and The Youth Theatre is exploring ways to create virtual mini-performances remotely. Workshop classes have been paused until fall. Summer camps are currently still scheduled to start at the end of June, as long as it is safe to do so.

The Playhouse has also announced its Thank You Orange County Heroes program, dedicated to front-line employees ranging from grocery store workers to doctors and nurses, and all others working daily in the community risking their lives to keep everyone safe. These first line workers are entitled a pair of complimentary tickets to any show of the Playhouse's centennial season.

