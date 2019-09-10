La Jolla Playhouse Announces THE WHO'S TOMMY in Concert Featuring Original Cast Members

La Jolla Playhouse announces a special fundraising event: The Who's Tommy: A Staged Concert Benefiting La Jolla Playhouse on Monday, October 14 at 7:30pm in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.

Helmed by Playhouse Director Emeritus and Tommy original director and co-book writer Des McAnuff, this exclusive staged concert performance of the Playhouse-born, Tony Award-winning musical will feature members of the original Tommy Broadway cast, as well as a special on-stage appearance by Pete Townshend, legendary musician and Tommy composer/lyricist, co-book writer and principal creator. The event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of iconic The Who's Tommy album.

"This celebrated musical was one of the earliest Playhouse productions to move to Broadway, paving the way for the Playhouse to become the place to see what's next in American Theatre," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. "Now nearly three decades later, we are delighted to bring Tommy home to the Playhouse for an extraordinary staged concert performance with many of its original cast members."

"It is thrilling to be working once again at La Jolla Playhouse on Pete Townshend's extraordinary music and lyrics for the quintessential rock opera Tommy. I am greatly looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of the historic album with members of the original Broadway cast, San Diego's beloved Red Dirt Band, my friends and colleagues of the Playhouse and with the San Diego audiences where it all began. It promises to be a magnificent evening and an important signpost in the history of this monumental work," saidMcAnuff.

Tickets prices start at $500 for the Concert and Cast After-Party, including hosted cocktail and dessert bar; with tiers at $750 for upgraded Concert seating and Cast After-Party; and $1,000 for Premium Concert seating, Cast After-Party, and a pre-concert Reception with hosted bar and hors d'oeuvres. Please visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org for tickets and additional information. All proceeds benefit La Jolla Playhouse's Artistic, Education and Outreach programs, including those benefiting military families.

Event sponsors include Michael and Melissa Bartell, Michael and Susanna Flaster, Kay and Bill Gurtin, Debby and Hal Jacobs, Joan and Irwin Jacobs and Sheri L. Jamieson, along with corporate sponsors: Show Imaging, James' Place, The Lodge at Torrey Pines and PRP Wine International.





