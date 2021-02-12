La Jolla Music Society Moves to All-Digital 2020-21 Season

La Jolla Music Society has announced it will pivot to only digital programming for the rest of the 2020-21 season, which will go on at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

The digital season will include new online performances by Wynton Marsalis, Joffrey Ballet, Alisa Weilerstein, Sonia De Los Santos and more.

At least five of the performances will be livestreamed without an audience from the Baker Baum Concert Hall. A few will be streamed from other locations, including the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

"We will never be able to replace live performances," said Leah Rosenthal, the society's artistic director. "But we can be really smart about how we use digital media to enhance our presentation of live performances in the meantime."

Learn more about the company's upcoming events and stay up to date on their website at https://ljms.org/.