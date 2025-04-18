Interview: REGENCY GIRLS Gone Wild - Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, and Krystina Alabado

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Regency Girls,” the new musical at The Old Globe, is a road trip comedy about a group of four friends who, when one of them finds herself in a predicament, embark on an adventure that will change all their lives. This funny, feminist, Regency, and fairytale-inspired musical is a rollicking good time, and Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, and Krystina Alabado, the ferociously talented four actresses who bring this core group to life, discuss bringing these characters to life in this world premiere musical. “Regency Girls” is playing through May 11th at The Old Globe.

Written by Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”), with music by Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Lyrics by Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical) this show isn’t afraid to make you laugh and think at the same time.

When Elinor (Isabelle McCalla) finds herself engaged and pregnant, but her fiancé is on a journey and won’t return for a year. Being an unwed mother, even to her fiancé’s baby, would lead to ruin, so she sets off with her friends, her sister Jane (Kate Rockwell), neighbor Petunia (Ryann Redmond), and lady's maid Dabney (Krystina Alabado) on a journey to change her fate.

Since this is a new musical and is funny, profound, silly, and sexy, it's got a lot going on. So, how do they describe their show and their characters to people?

Isabelle: It’s “Pride and Prejudice” with the irreverent and hysterical tone of “Bridesmaids”. Elinor Benton is a fish out of water in Regency England. She tries to fit the mold of the “perfect woman,” yet always falls short. Truthfully, she’s too capable, intelligent, and ambitious to waste away as a housewife. And she finds herself in the impossible situation of being pregnant at a time that is not okay for an unwed woman to be so.

Jane: It’s a female caper comedy!! Finally!! Usually, the men get all the “Hangover” style fun. Now we FINALLY get to play! I think of Jane as our “Disney princess”, who gets to learn a little about “real” life during our adventure.

Ryann: Think “Jane Eyre” meets “Bridesmaids” with completely original music. Four best friends go on a carriage trip to London and through wit, humor, and hijinks, they make some huge self-discoveries about their bodies, their dreams, and their love for each other.

Krystina: There is no better time than now for our show to be premiering. It’s beautiful, poignant, important, and emotional, whilst being the funniest show I’ve been a part of, led by four WOMEN, and we are a riot together. The three women I play opposite are Broadway powerhouses and some of the funniest, most talented women I’ve ever shared the stage with. It’s truly an honor each night, and our connection is really, really special.

My character Dabney is Elinor's lady’s maid and joins her on her journey to find Madam Restel as she has found herself in a precarious situation as well and the need to make a choice, which for her is even more complicated because of economic and class standing which we also tackle in the show.

What drew you to this show and your character?

Krystina: Everything about it, truly. What we are trying to say and depict, but also how uniquely HILARIOUS it is at the same time. I especially remember hearing “A Woman Knows,” the song Izzy and I sing at the end of the show, and that was it. I had never heard a song that so beautifully explained the experience of being a woman and the choices we have to make when it comes to choices like that. So emotionally vibrant and specific and humanizing of these two women making a choice, and not only that, but having each other to hold through the process. That is what did it for me. I sobbed when I sang it for the first time (and still do ha).

Isabelle: My body lit on fire when I first read the script. I’m so grateful that I get to bring Elinor to life. First of all, it’s completely original, which is rare nowadays. It’s extremely witty, with a huge heart, and deals with the nuanced reality of being a woman in a man’s world. I feel like I get to use every tool in my toolbox, and as an actor, that is so exciting.

Ryann: My Broadway debut was in “Bring It On the Musical”, so I met Amanda Green there. Working with her again was a no-brainer! And our book writers - Jen and Gaby - are HYSTERICAL TV writers (of my favorite show VEEP)…so getting to work with them has been a dream. Petunia is so fun and fancy free, and I really get to dive into my comedy chops.

Kate: Well, I don’t think it’s a secret to tell you I love bringing life to a “typical blonde”, haha. I also love what this show gets to say about women every night.

(center) Ryann Redmond as Petunia and Isabelle McCalla as Elinor with the cast of Regency Girls, 2025. Photo by Jim Cox.

Working on a world premiere musical is a long and ever-evolving process, so what has that journey been like for you and your character?

Ryann: Building a new musical is always such a special experience. Having been a part of this show for several years has allowed me to really appreciate the time it takes to make new things. It is such a labor of love to make anything new, and this show is no exception. We have worked tirelessly to fine-tune these characters, this music, and these journeys. Finding Petunia and watching her evolve into the character that she is today has been so thrilling. We are tackling important issues in our play, and it has been wild to see how they are more relevant now than ever before.

Kate: Creating a musical from scratch is the dream. There are no rules except the ones we create! We’re still building this world, so it’s still evolving, but there’s nothing more satisfying.

Krystina: It is my absolute favorite thing about doing theatre for a living. Building new musicals, especially one like ours that is completely original, is thrilling.

My character Dabney has changed over the years and has grown throughout all of the processes, as have I. So in turn, we’ve both grown, which is cool. I’ve been able to sit in who she is for some time now, and then add costumes and scenery and this incredible group of women, I’ve really been able to bring Dabney to life with a depth and newness that I hadn’t before. I love her, and I think people will see themselves in her and the choices she has to make based on her given circumstances. And I like when Dabney comes out of her shell, which we do get to see.

Isabelle: It’s the best because we’re painting on a blank canvas. The creatives gave me a lot of liberty to make Elinor my own. When I started, I thought that her intelligence and feminism were central to her identity. Through the rehearsal process, we found that it’s more delicious if she really begins the show trying to behave like a “proper woman” and finds her independence and courage as the story progresses. We get to see Elinor come into her own as a woman, and I think that’s really exciting.

Before “Regency Girls,” all four have performed in shows with tight friends and/or community as a theme, including “Mean Girls” and “Bring It On the Musical.” Aside from those two, between “The Golden Girls,” “Friends”, “Wicked”, or “Waitress” is there a girl group they’d love to be a part of?

Kate: “The Golden Girls” all the way!! They’re #squadgoals

Isabelle: For SURE “The Golden Girls”. I’d have coffee dates and gossip with Dorothy, go dancing with Rose, flirt with hot men with Blanche, and eat Sophia’s flawless Italian cooking. And I’d go in on ALL the loving shade that is thrown in that friend group.

Ryann: Absolutely 100% “The Golden Girls.” That show was WAY before its time and still holds up. Those four women were comedy ICONS…what I wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall!

Krystina: Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe! I just finally watched “Friends” for the first time, and I am OBSESSED!!! It is comedy gold, and they seem so FUN! I hope audiences walk away wanting to join our fictional girl group!!!

The cast of Regency Girls, 2025. Photo by Jim Cox.

This is a show that is not just funny and a good time at the theatre, but it also brings something to the stage that everyone in the audience can relate to, regardless of the time period.

Isabelle: This company really feels like a comedy troupe. We’re each so unique, but bounce off each other so well. Every night on stage is a riot with them, and they make me better. Honestly, come see the show to see us have a ball and do our best not to laugh at each other.

Krystina: Our musical is needed now more than ever. To shed light on women’s rights, abortion, choice, and so many other issues, but with humor, and deep love, and by really getting to know these characters, to me, is when theatre is at its best. We humanize these things and get to meet and learn on the way as an audience, just diving into a journey and a story. Everyone will be able to see a piece of themselves in this show, and I promise you will not stop laughing!

Kate: I’m so proud and excited to be a part of a truly original piece. It takes bravery to write, direct, and produce truly new work. Bravo to everyone who’s giving this baby life!

How To Get Tickets

“Regency Girls” plays at The Old Globe through May 11. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.theoldglobe.org.

This production includes strong language and mature themes, including issues related to sexuality and reproductive freedom.

Photo Credit: Regency Girls, 2025. Photo by Jim Cox

