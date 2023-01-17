Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Lauren Nicole Chapman brings Arendelle to the San Diego Civic Theatre in FROZEN

FROZEN is playing January 18th - 29th at the San Diego Civic Theatre through Broadway San Diego.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Lauren Nicole Chapman plays Princess Anna, who is arguably one of the most popular royals ever, so, of course, we took a moment to chat with her - because no one turns down the chance to interview a Disney princess. Chapman and the entire talented cast bring Arendelle and FROZEN to the San Diego Civic Theatre through Broadway San Diego January 18th - 29th.

Lauren Nicole Chapman has been a part of the FROZEN stage musicals journey since the show's pre-Broadway development started in 2017. Now she as Princess Anna, along with Caroline Bowman as Elsa, brings all the adventures of FROZEN to San Diego.

One of the benefits of being with the show from it's pre-Broadway days all the way through the national tour is that she has had a front-row view of seeing the amazing development this show has taken through the years.

"It's been amazing, and of course interesting to see this entity that is Frozen become what it has, right? Seeing how the different changes across the Broadway production and the touring production, they're constantly working on it, and constantly making it better. We like to say 'It's all the amazing things you love from the movie and then some" It's a much deeper look at the characters. I'm still discovering things about Anna and Elsa and their relationship and this show, they're constantly tweaking it to make it better, and that's a really cool thing to watch."

One of her favorite things about the story of FROZEN is that the relationship between the two sisters, and the magic that is their love for each other is the core of the story.

"The thing that I resonate with the most in these princesses is that it is two women, celebrating their differences and raising each other up. And redeveloping what it means to have "true love". That true love is between family and sisterhood and that's pretty powerful."

FROZEN is based on a movie that was insanely popular, even by Disney hit movie standards, which means that there are people of all ages that know the story, and may be coming to enjoy the live musical. The fact that this show may be introducing people to live theatre for potentially the first time is something that means a lot to Lauren and the rest of the cast.

"It's so sweet, and it's sentimental for me because this might be the first Broadway show these people are having the privilege of watching. That's a huge responsibility too you know, that's something that when I was a kid I watched Broadway shows and thought 'I want to do that' so it feels like an amazing responsibility to uphold for these kids are seeing maybe their the first ever show and musical"

Along with bringing the animated story to life on stage, Chapman says that the costumes really bring the magic of the movie to full life for the audience to enjoy.

Associate Costume Designer David Kaley works with Anna's coronation dress in the costume shop. Photo by Marc Brenner

"I have this amazing coronation dress that is everything you see in the movie and the iconic looks are there for you on stage. The dress is beaded and embroidered and has hours of work; a lot of beads and sparkle. It's amazing that they've been able to create these larger-than-life characters and you see her coronation dress in the movie and on stage there it is, exactly like in the movie larger than life, it's pretty special."

Anna's travel boots include embroidery based on traditional Norwegian rosemaling patterns. Photo by Marc Brenner

Along with the talented cast you see onstage, Chapman is also quick to praise the many people backstage that are vital to help keep the magic of the show going every performance.

"I was there when a lot of this was teched years and years ago and they're continuously working on it which is cool, they just really want to get it right. There are so many special effects, fog, sparkles, magic, everything you can imagine. You see us onstage but there are 100 people backstage making this work smoothly with the special effects and quick changes, and Disney magic. We're well stocked with the best in the business team and they continuously are checking to make sure that everything is working perfectly, so it's just as magical every night."

How To Get Tickets

FROZEN is playing January 18th - 29th at the San Diego Civic Theatre through Broadway San Diego. For tickets and showtimes go to www.broadwaysd.com

Photo Credit: Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Will Savarese as Hans. Photo by Matthew Murph




